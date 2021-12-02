How can you win the war over media and innovation talent?





Antonio Arcidia Cono, Director of EBU Technology & Innovation

This blog post was first published as an editorial in the 50th issue of tech-i magazine.

We need to invest more in the future than ever to ensure the future growth of public service media and prevent global media companies from leveraging market power to absorb limited talent. This is about skilled people whose presence in our organization is a prerequisite for mobilizing and sustaining innovation.

We need to double our efforts to generate growth. A defensive attitude, which is a more typical response to crisis times, cannot drive our efforts. Only by providing a growth perspective to the youngest generation can we gain a belief in what we are doing and then need to take us to an exciting and sustainable future. Energy injection is possible.

New generation

We are engaged in a war for talent today. Winning the war requires new efforts to educate a new generation of young media scientists, engineers, engineers and creators. Digital natives of this generation are no longer restricted to working in one domain that would have previously determined their academic path. Their common humanist background is based on an essential understanding of trust, rigor, the importance of excellence, an open and curious mind, and the ability to engage in deep analysis.

To build our future and ensure a continuous and increasing flow of energy, we now need new talents, ideas and initiatives that are at the forefront of innovation. First, target deeper collaboration between EBU members, T & I teams, major European universities interested in media innovation and related educational activities, and other private institutions interested in participating in such initiatives. is needed.

More specifically, the idea is to actively promote the creation of new curriculums in media innovation, whether in graduate or vocational training. In addition to state-of-the-art technical training, such courses need to further focus on media literacy and stimulate the creativity of the younger generation in order to develop basic skills in the creation and management of media content. I have. As we evolve towards a more immersive experience, including the possibility of participating in a virtualized “Metaverse,” citizens will learn to consume media rather than be dominated by it. You need to acquire knowledge.

Human skills

The idea of ​​combining creative and technical skill development does not necessarily mean that everyone should be able to shine with technology and artistic creativity at the same time. Rather, it is to promote positive dialogue across the full range of human skills. (I call this an engineer with a creative spirit: I’ve been studying the piano for many years without going the path of becoming a professional pianist. This creative effort adds to me when listening to music. It gives you the joy and insight, but it also gives you a broader vocabulary. It’s an interaction with colleagues in the creative sector.)

Using the tools that underpin our new way of working, accelerated by the COVID crisis, and interacting in this rapidly changing environment can provide knowledge and capabilities to college students, and in fact all citizens. It’s more important than ever. The world of media. This requirement has a significant impact on the structure of media R & D & I. We need to actively assist in setting reference strategies and related technologies to get there.

This new ability to attract, reach, communicate and discuss represents opportunities for further growth in society, limiting disinformation, improving citizens’ education and giving a say to a larger share of the population. increase. We must now take steps to ensure that the youngest generation not only help define their future, but are also actively involved in the democratic evolution of society. Hmm.

After all, this is a fun and vibrant challenge. Extract and guide a new generation of energy, revitalize our world and reinvent our future!

Enjoy the 50th issue of PStech-i. Since 2009, we have recorded a period of major change in the industry (see pages 10-11). Let’s see what we can achieve together and promote digital transformation in the next 10 years.

