



The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the two best smartphones Google has ever made. Based on the strengths of previous models, it adds a powerful Google Tensor chip, a larger battery, a gorgeous AMOLED display, an improved camera (beating the iPhone), and an impressive new design. In addition, it offers the same sophisticated software experience that Pixel fans have come to know and love, with many special features not found on other Android devices.

However, even if both phones are good, they are not without occasional technical problems and bugs. Users have already begun to report some issues. Therefore, this article summarizes the most common Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro issues and how to fix them. From simple issues that you can fix yourself to issues that are likely to require software updates to fix, they are updated regularly to cover new issues as they arise.

Also, check out our individual troubleshooting articles for Android 12 for issues that are common to all smartphones that use the operating system, not just the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Bug: Display flickers when shutting down

Perhaps the most widely reported Pixel 6 and 6 Pro issue to date is related to the display of each device. As explained on the XDA Developers Forum and Google’s own support page, this puts a slight / momentary pressure on the power button when the phone is turned off or already turned off. It refers to the flickering of residual light when it is struck.

If you’re affecting the Pixel, there’s nothing you can do about this at this time. Instead, you’ll have to wait for the patch that comes with the December 2021 update. In the meantime, you need to ignore the flickering light as much as possible and not otherwise spoil the great phone enjoyment.

Solution: Update Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro when the December 2021 patch becomes available.Problem: Adaptive brightness is adjusted excessively or irregularly

A significant number of users have noticed that the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro’s brightness adaptation feature tends to behave erratically. Brightness often goes up and down for no apparent reason, and can be too dark when it needs to be bright, and vice versa.

This is another technical issue that may be resolved in a future software update, but many owners report that the issue seems to be due to an adaptive brightness algorithm that needs to be learned from your tastes. I am. Therefore, there are solutions that may be useful to most people.

Solution: Keep adjusting the brightness of the Pixel 6 manually every time the Pixel 6 moves too much in either direction. Over time, the adaptive brightness algorithm learns the most preferred brightness level in different situations. To adjust the brightness[設定]>[ディスプレイ]>[明るさレベル]Go to. or,[設定]>[ディスプレイ]>[アダプティブブライトネス]Go to to turn off Adaptive Brightness.Problem: Random reboot

Imagine the scene. I’m using a new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro without any problems, but it suddenly shuts down and restarts. This has happened to multiple Pixel 6 (Pro) owners, and users have suggested a variety of potential causes. This includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi issues, certain third-party apps, camera apps, and even issues with unlocking your device. A few users have also reported that the phone may restart when idle. This makes it even more difficult to identify the root cause.

This may be an Android 12 issue, in which case you will have to wait for an update. However, if the issue persists for a long time, and certainly the update doesn’t resolve the issue, you should contact Google.

Possible solution: Update your phone. Pay attention to the restart pattern. Does it occur after performing a specific action or using a specific app? In that case, try updating (or replacing / removing) the suspicious app or avoiding the action (perhaps in a different way, or in a different order if possible).Problem: Pixel 6/6 Pro says carrier network is temporarily unavailable

This was first seen to affect Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users in the UK, but was later reported to occur elsewhere in the world. It reported to the Google Forums that the owner of the Pixel 6 on the Giffgaff network reported that the network was “temporarily unavailable” in their phone settings, and that other threads reported the same. It started from that. This issue has spread around the world from various countries such as Singapore, Australia and the United States and is speculated to be a bug in Android 12, and some Pixel 5 owners have also reported reddit connectivity issues. ..

Solution:

Some users say the problem disappeared after a few days and Pixels eventually recognized the network as normal. So if you are using a different network and you encounter this issue, it may be worth the wait a day or two. Or go to your network account and change the relevant settings to use 5G. Some people are still seeing the issue fixed with an update to the Carrier Services app. Be careful if it is not already installed.

Problem: Wi-Fi calling does not work properly

Some Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users complain that Wi-Fi calls aren’t working properly on their smartphones. You cannot make calls if the device is in airplane mode and Wi-Fi is turned on. The phone tells the user to turn on airplane mode.

This seems to be a problem that primarily affects owners using Fi, but it can also affect other carriers to some extent. Users facing this issue have tried a variety of steps to resolve the issue, from reinstalling the Fi app to clear the cache to performing a full-scale factory reset, all of which worked. It seems that it didn’t go.

However, various users have reported that the problem was resolved in a day or two. So it was either a network issue or it took time for the phone to set up properly. However, if the problem is too long, please contact Fi or your provider.

Issue: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro crash after launching Discord on Android 12

Several Pixel users have complained that the phone freezes and Discord can’t be launched without a crash in the system UI. This is an issue affecting all Pixels updating to Android 12, not just the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. However, the new model is also affected and there seems to be a problem due to the way Discord plays the GIF.

solution:[Discord]>[設定]>[ユーザー補助]>[GIFを自動的に再生]Go to. This final setting should be turned off so that GIFs will not run automatically when using Discord.

One user who experienced this issue also noticed that they had to keep the switch to automatically play GIFs off every time they opened Discord. As a result, users will probably not be able to completely resolve this issue until Discord releases a new update for the app or Google updates Android 12 (depending on the root cause of the issue).

If you’re having trouble with other third-party apps, try updating the app or uninstalling and then reinstalling the app. Also, it’s always worth updating Android if possible.

Bug: Media is unexpectedly paused

The Google Pixel subreddit has a long thread detailing that many users have encountered a bug where media (such as music) randomly pauses for no apparent reason. Such accidents seem to be especially common on Spotify and YouTube (and other media apps) and can affect many users who have upgraded to Android 12.

At the time of writing, there is no proven solution. Some users have tried to change the battery settings of the affected media app ([設定]>[アプリ]>[すべてのアプリ]> [Your Media App] > Battery> Unlimited), but still this doesn’t seem to work in most cases. Similarly, other users[設定]>[アプリ]>[すべてのアプリを表示]>[電話]>[ストレージとキャッシュ]>[ストレージ/キャッシュのクリア]We recommend that you go to to clear the storage and cache of the affected app.

However, this second potential solution doesn’t seem to work for most people either. For this reason, it’s best to wait for Android 12 updates to be available. To check if there is[設定]>[システム]>[システムアップデート]Go to. If an update is available, your phone will tell you so.[ダウンロードしてインストール]You can update by tapping.

Problem: Starbucks app does not work properly

Some Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users have reported that the Starbucks app does not work properly on their phones. What happens is that they launch the app and “a system error has occurred. Please try again later.” Some users have tried uninstalling and reinstalling the app, which caused it. The situation does not change.

This looks like a problem with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as some users have pointed out that the app works fine with older Pixels. However, Android 12 updates may help resolve the issue, so try installing System Updates if they are available. The same is true if there are updates available for the Starbucks app (go to Google Play Store> Profiles> Manage apps and devices to see if the update is available for one of the apps).

Fortunately, there seems to be a workaround that you can use while waiting for an update. This allows you to use your Starbucks account without the app.

Workaround:

Log in to your Starbucks account using the Starbucks (mobile) website. When you get there[メニュー]>[アカウント]>[カード管理]You can go to and add money to your Starbucks card.Issue: Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are disconnected from Android Auto

Various users have visited Google’s support page and complained that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were disconnected from Android Auto while connected to the car with a USB cable. One or two say they’re having problems with older models, but it’s also pointed out that the majority are having problems with the 6 Series, not with older phones running on Android 12.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a clear reason for this problem. Again, you may have to wait for an Android update. In the meantime, Google Community Specialists have recommended the following possible solutions:

Possible solution: Try another cable to see which USB cable is faulty. Go to Car Settings and make sure Android Auto is enabled on your car. Try forcibly stopping Android Auto:[設定]>[アプリと通知]>[Android Auto]>[強制停止]Go to, connect your smartphone to your car and restart Android Auto. Make sure Android Auto is updated:[Playストア]>[メニュー]>[マイアプリとゲーム]Go to> Update. Clear cache and storage for Android Auto, Google Assistant and Google Play:[設定]>[アプリ]>[すべてのアプリを表示]>[Android Auto / Googleアシスタント/ GooglePlay]>[ストレージとキャッシュ]>[ストレージ/キャッシュをクリア]

Of course, if none of these steps work, and if the update doesn’t work, try contacting Google directly.

Problem: Fingerprint sensor breaks after the phone battery runs out

Some users have reported a new issue where the fingerprint sensor fails when the phone’s battery runs out. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro allegedly suffer from this problem. Various Redditors have tried to contact Google, but have stated that the solution they received was not really a solution. The company’s representative is said to have instructed the user to reset the smartphone to factory default and reactivate the fingerprint sensor after the device is charged and powered on.

In particular, this does not happen because I restarted the phone. The fingerprint sensor will only stop working until the phone shuts down if the phone’s battery is dead.

One user just said, “I chatted with French support, but” I’m sorry, the phone needs to be factory reset. ” It seems that he had never heard of this issue because the fair was held. Search time until he gives me the answer. Google seems to be aware of this issue, but not publicly. We hope that Google will publish an update shortly to resolve this issue.

Editor’s recommendations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/common-google-pixel-6-and-6-pro-problems-how-to-fix/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos