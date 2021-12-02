



The Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) outlines various policies and regulatory initiatives being implemented by the Commission to repeat its commitment to ensure continued development of the startup section of the Nigerian telecommunications ecosystem. explained.

Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice President and CEO of NCC, recently named the initiative at the two-day Zone Regional Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Innovation Forum hosted by the Commission in Enugu.

The annual event is a strategic partner of the committee, a mobile network operator, with the theme of “Digital Society and Emerging Technologies: Building a Society of Information and Knowledge to Realize the Digital Economy of the Country by Utilizing ICT”. (MNO), representatives of Internet service providers attended. (ISP), Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), High-Tech Hub, Innovator, High-Tech Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist, etc.

Danbatta, headed by NCC Head of R & D, Kelechi Nwankwo, said the current momentum witnessed in Nigeria’s technology field is undoubtedly due to the Commission’s regulatory approach. Danbatta said the Commission is working on effective regulation of the telecommunications sector in ways that promote innovation, industrial growth and socio-economic development, rather than hindering competition.

According to Danbatta, the Commission is a major driver of the ICT industry and, as a corresponding organization, is cautious about creating an environment where Nigerian start-ups can thrive and scale up for more global impact and value creation. Policy and initiative have been implemented.

EVC said these initiatives include the active and ongoing implementation of the Nigerian National Broadband Program NNBP, which aims to increase broadband penetration to 70% by 2025. Promoting the implementation of the National Digital Economy and Policy Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030. Also, implementation of NCC’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024. All of these have been streamlined in the Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2021-2025 to ensure regulatory effectiveness.

Danbatta has declared that another similar initiative carried out by the Commission to promote the development and sustainability of the tech startup ecosystem is the ICT Hub Support and Engagement Program. Annual ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition. Annual hackathon and ongoing ICT park development nationwide.

EVC elaborated on the ICT park and stated that the Commission is building six technology parks throughout the geopolitical zone. The first phase of the project is nearing completion in four zones: Enugu in the southeast, Abeokuta in the southwest, Maiduguri in the northeast, and Kano in the northwest. The project has the strategic intent of enhancing young people’s digital skills, promoting innovation, providing jobs to young Nigerians, and ultimately supporting the federal government’s digital economy agenda.

NCC CEO offers a fully functional Tier-4 Digital Industry Complex (DIC) with ICT parks of varying degrees of perfection, including commercial hubs for ICT capacity building and digital skills, job creation and entrepreneurship. Emphasized to do. , And the deployment of smart cities throughout the complex.

While praising attendees for their active participation in the forum and their general collaboration towards building a true digital economy in Nigeria, Danbatta is working with a technology hub to accelerate innovation. He expressed the Commission’s clear commitment to promote strategic collaboration and partnerships. Nigeria’s industrial growth and sustainable development.

Similarly, Ubale Maska’s executive committee for technical services emphasized the essence of the annual program. He said the forum was devised to encourage and support ICT innovators, tech enthusiasts and tech entrepreneurs as a strategy to make Nigeria a leap into the digital economy.

As a regulator in this sector, NCC is focusing on its responsibilities and therefore innovation, Mr. Masca emphasized the importance of objectives to reflect the economy and improve the social well-being of its citizens. He said he is focusing on implementing policies, programs and initiatives to promote. Promote technology entrepreneurship.

Mr. Masca will be represented at the forum by Zone Controller, Enugu Commission Secretariat, and Ogbonayaugama when it is necessary to improve the quality of the consumer experience and promote the introduction of new value-added services to unlock. , I think this is very important. The potential of young entrepreneurs to team up with us is to improve the capabilities of indigenous peoples, boost indigenous peoples’ content development, and, importantly, produce what we consume and we Masca added that it supports the president’s desire as a country to consume what it produces.

The Commission is set up to convene regional ICT innovation forums in other geopolitical zones of the country, bringing together all stakeholders to ensure inclusiveness and utilize consultation and collaborative partnerships. I have decided to do it.

