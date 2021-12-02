The December PlayStation Plus game contains one big disappointment





The PS Plus Godfall is a big disappointment.

Credit: Sony

Sony yesterday unveiled its December lineup of free PlayStation Plus games in December.

Its very solid lineup is perfect for change. And once again, the leak was 100% correct.

However, while all three PS Plus games in December are solid giveaways, there is a pitfall that many were unaware of when the announcement first made.

The Godfall offered by Sony on PS4 and PS5 is not the full version of the game. Instead, that Godfall: Challenger Edition.

It sounds like a special edition of the PS5 launch title, and I think so. But it really depends on how you define the special.

In this case, special means a tightly restricted version of the game where key components such as campaigns are not fully available.

The PlayStation blog notes that the Challenger Edition looks great and allows players to skip to the end of the game at maximum levels. But that’s another way to say that you’ll be able to play multiplayer endgames, but there’s nothing fun about it.

Current owners of Godfall can get Challenger Edition updates for free. That’s great, but if you’re expecting the entire game as a PS Plus giveaway, you’re out of luck.

Of course, you can always upgrade to the full version of the game if you want, but it’s not free.

Well, at least multiplayer combat is fun with Godfall. If you really need solid single player or co-op, you can play other free PS Plus games in December. In particular, Mortal Shell is a great game and one of the best PS Plus products in 2021.

