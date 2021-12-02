Focus on these 5 Google Chrome extensions





Working from home is quite common today. While working from home does have its advantages (nothing beats wearing comfortable pajamas bottoms all day long), it also has its drawbacks. Have you ever been hooked on a juicy Twitter thread or sucked into a myriad of dog-themed TikToks wormholes? If Google Chrome is your browser of choice, you are lucky. To keep things going, we’ve put together the best Chrome extensions.

The best part? All of these can be downloaded for free from the Google Chrome web store.

Google

RescueTime

You can use RescueTime to see how you spend your time online. If you’re like me, you might think you’re checking your social media only a few times a day. Not bad, right? I found that I peeped at my social media a total of 20 times a day. I was shocked at how much it was summed throughout the day. I don’t think this extension is going to embarrass you, but it certainly feels like that. In fact, that means helping you manage your time better.

Download RescueTime from here.

Google

StayFocused

StayFocused limits the amount of time you spend on a particular website. If you find yourself spending a lot of time on Reddit and other wasted websites, you can use this extension to set your own time limit. You can also configure it to completely block websites that are spending an embarrassingly long time. This extension is a surefire way to get you back on track and focus more on the work-related tasks you have to do.

Download Stay Focused here.

Google

Momentum

Momentum is the most favorite of all these extensions because it’s ready for success and not a one-trick pony. This extension basically turns a new tab page into a place to house to-do lists, weather updates, quick access to bookmarks, and more. It certainly not only keeps you focused on the task at hand, but also motivates you with inspiring quotes. In addition, all new tabs display beautiful landscape photos, from winter peaks to vast oceans. As many have forgotten, it helps to remind you to sit and inhale.

Download Momentum here.

Google

Grammarly

Creating a well-written and comprehensive email is worth the money. Whether you’re a customer service representative or a software engineer, gobbledegook’s sending emails is generally not pretty for everyone. After all, misunderstandings really reduce work productivity. That’s where Grammarly comes in. This extension checks for grammatical mistakes, typos, misspellings, and more. As someone who writes and edits for life, Grammarly is an invaluable tool and I consider it to be something I use every day. Double-check the entire article from top to bottom for anything you might have missed after the first pass.

Download Grammarly from here.

Google

Great suspenders

I’m not going to lie. Great suspenders sound more like an adventure novel than a Google Chrome extension, but they’re here. If your laptop or computer is slow because you have too many tabs open, this extension can help improve overall performance. Great Suspender basically pauses inactive tabs and helps to free up CPU and memory. It’s very configurable because you can whitelist tabs that you don’t want to pause. So if you’re the type of person who regularly drowns in the open tabs of the sea, this extension is perfect for you. It will help keep your computer running smoothly.

Download Great Suspenders here.

