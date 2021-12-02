Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer leaked online and The Rock teases his involvement





Details of Fortnite Chapter 3 are allegedly leaked online via a new TikTok ad, and recent Instagram posts seem to support Dwayne the Rock Johnson’s long involvement in the game. is.

Chapter 2 of Fortnite ends on December 4, and Chapter 3 will definitely appear the next day. Epic Games has not disclosed official details regarding future updates. However, Twitter user freddythefox_YT posted an unpublished trailer for Chapter 3 on Wednesday. It claims to have been displayed while scrolling through TikTok.

The trailer looks legal and is rendered in Fortnites signature style. In the video, a group of heroes roam the island and launch them into the water when the explosion occurs. When the trailer stabilizes, the protagonist remains floating in the water and looks up at various spacecraft. The island lays sideways in the water, imagining the Titanic’s mid-sink.

After another explosion in the background, the ship disappears and the island is completely overturned. Fortnite Chapter 3 flashes on the screen and you hear Fortnite’s iconic bass bark. Then, a large-scale tsunami collides with the screen.

This trailer suggests that Epic will add a new map to Fortnite next week, as it did in Chapter 2 of 2019. A quick look at the map may show some places back from Chapter 1, but the trailer is a bit vague and quick. Check something.

In addition to the new trailer leak, Johnson seems to have confirmed Fortnite’s involvement in Chapter 3. In a video promoting his ZOA energy drink, Johnson grabs a can from the fridge. But next to the various drinks on his shelf is a helmet worn by the Foundation, the mysterious character of Fortnite.

This is not the first time Johnson has made fun of himself as a Foundation. In March, speculation flew around that Johnson would eventually appear as a muscularly tied masked man, and it looks like it’s finally happening.

Oddly enough, another aspect of Johnsons’ latest Instagram video seems to be confirming a leak on TikTok. Whenever Johnson drinks ZOA, his cameraman flips the camera like a trailer island. With the Foundation’s helmet clearly in the background, this is either a very bizarre accident or a clear bullying of what’s to come.

We contacted Epic Games to confirm that Johnsons was involved in Chapter 3 of Fortnite and the legitimacy of the new trailer. Epic has not yet publicly confirmed the existence or release date of Chapter 3.

Update: Epic Games declined to comment on today’s Fortnite leak.

