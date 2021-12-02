Durham and Raleigh are ranked in the top 7 nationwide in the new “Tech Innovation Index”





RALEIGH –NC TECH has released a new index that tracks how competitive the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) in North Carolina is compared to 110 regions across the country. Two triangle metropolitan statistical areas are displayed in the top 10.

According to the index rankings, Durham-Chapel Hill is 6th overall and Raleigh-Cary is 7th.

The top five metropolitan statistical areas in the new index are Seattle, San Jose, Austin, Boston, and San Francisco.

Charlotte ranked in the top 30 in the country and finished in 27th place.

A new project, called the Tech Innovation Index, is designed to compare 110 metropolitan areas each year and is used to assess North Carolina’s competitiveness.

“What we wanted to do was to provide the first benchmark,” said Ted Abernathy, Managing Partner of Economic Leadership, which NCTECH adopted to design the index.

“There are three things in the data that you can do with it, measure against others, measure against time, or measure against goals,” Abernathy said on Thursday. Said at the event. “Over time, it will become one of the more interesting things.”

However, this report now allows a comparison between 110 metropolitan statistical areas across the United States, including all 10 MSAs in North Carolina.

The Durham-Chapelhill Metropolitan Statistical Area is ranked 6th nationwide, even though it is ranked 91st among the 110 metropolitan areas surveyed by total population. This includes high ratings for innovation in the region, where the Durham-Chapelhill MSA is ranked third in the country in the sub-index, as well as job listings, technician locations, STEM degrees, H1-B visa approval, and more. It is based on the index of.

Raleigh-Cary also performed well in the Innovation Subindex, which accounts for 20% of the overall ranking score for each region surveyed, ranking second overall after Austin, Texas. Raleigh was ranked high in other metrics such as the number of profiles of professionals with listed technology skills, the number of degrees in computer, math, or analysis, the number of resident technology workers, and local STEM education. .. Raleigh has the 42nd largest population in the area surveyed in the index and finished 7th overall.

According to LinkedIn’s analysis, Triangle is ranked third on the list of “Tech’s Most Resilience Hubs.”

According to Avanacy, the overall ranking is based on three differently weighted sub-indexes to determine the total ranking score based on 21 individual indicators that can be tracked each year.

Sub-index tracking The composite metrics that make up the technology talent supply are weighted at 45%, while the technology talent demand sub-index is weighted at 35%. Innovation indicators are weighted together at 20% of the overall score.

“This isn’t a comparison of North Carolina information, but a comparison of the situation in North Carolina with other locations,” said Avanacy, how each MSA was ranked in the sub-indexes tracked in the survey. I explained.

In the Technology Talent Supply Subindex, Raleigh-Cary was 8th and Durham-Chapelhill was 11th. Part of the reason for the large number of MSAs with a bachelor’s degree or higher is that 461.8 per 1,000 adults in Raleigh MSA have a degree and 452.9 per 1,000 adults in Durham MSA. is. Such a qualification.

In the Technology Talent Demand sub-index, Durham-Chapelhill was 9th, Charlotte was 16th, and Raleigh was 17th. Austin, Texas was ranked second in this category, Austin MSA was ranked first in the Innovation Subindex, Raleigh was ranked second, and Durham-Chapel Hill was ranked third.

Report: North Carolina Technology Jobs Are “New Highs”, Up 43% Year-On-Year

According to NC TECH’s latest IT job report, technology jobs in North Carolina are at record highs as demand for technology talent exceeds the growing supply of technology roles in the state. ..

“We expect employment growth to continue,” said Abernathy, pointing out the strength of the state’s technology sector. “North Carolina is projected to be one of the top five fastest growing states in the technology sector.”

Abernathy said many who studied economic trends began to compare Austin, Texas with the two triangle area MSAs at the turn of the millennium.

“We have always watched Austin carefully,” said Avanasy, who said the comparison between regions began about 20 years ago, and statistically, the combined Laurie-Cary and Durham-Chapel Hill MSA is the Austin MSA. Said it was very similar. ..

Since then, Abernathy has said Austin is growing faster, and this growth is accelerating faster than the triangle.

“We will have to admit that they accelerated at a faster rate,” Abernathy said. “But I don’t know if the quality of its growth is any better.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wraltechwire.com/2021/12/02/new-tech-innovation-index-rankings-durham-sixth-raleigh-seventh-in-nation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos