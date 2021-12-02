PS5 launch game Godfall spends a very long time attracting players





Doesn’t this look fun?Image: Counter play game

Godfall, an incredibly shiny action-role-playing game, is still looking for players a year after its debut as a PlayStation 5 launch game. When it didn’t have a big impact on PS5 and PC, I added PS4 version. The developer has now removed the story and campaign to create a special version of the game, the Challenger Edition. It will be available for free for a limited time to PlayStation Plus and Epic Store users later this month. What else do developers need to do to get people to play Godfall?

Godfall is not a bad game. When the game started last year, I played for over a dozen hours. Action RPG combat is solid and satisfying. The graphics are a bit busy and you won’t escape the shower of shiny metal textures and exploding particles, but overall, the unobtrusive hack and slash adventure is decent. For scored reviews, the game landed straight in the average column, averaging 61 on the PS5 version of Metacritic and 59 on the PC. There is no Metacritic score for the Augusts PS4 version. This is because there are no outlets that have been carefully considered for review.

Despite the lukewarm welcome, the soldiers of the developer Counterplay Games. Two major updates have been released over the past year. The February Primal Update and the August Light Bringer Update. In August, Fire & Darkness, the first major extension of the game, was released. This adds the Elemental Fire realm to the existing Water, Air, and Earth realms.

Counterplay sent this letter to players on the first anniversary of Godfalls.Image: Counter play game

The next step has come. Godfall: Challenger Edition is a reduced version of the game for PlayStation and PC. It’s priced at $ 15, but PlayStation Plus subscribers will be available from December 7th to January 31st, and the Epic Game Store will be available from December 9th to 16th for free. In this special edition, the developer has removed the story campaign, leaving only the final stage. Of the game. As detailed in the PlayStation Blog post, players can instantly jump to the maximum level of 50 to access a large amount of skill points and weapons. From there, they can dive into one of Godfalls’ end-game activities.

If you have a free player like you would experience in a Godfalls end game, you can purchase a deluxe edition of the game and experience story and campaign modes. Otherwise, at least the players that have existed since launch will have some new friends to play with in the endgame content.

It’s a little sad, but I see a solid little game like Godfall desperately obsessed with life. Hopefully, the influx of new players for the PlayStation Plus version will give you a second chance of success. Otherwise, at least the publisher’s gearbox is more successful than the unlucky Battleborn.

