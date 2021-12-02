LOral has entered into a strategic partnership with Climate Tech Company BreezoMeter to reveal insights into Exposome and Skin.





Clichy, France, December 2, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-LOral is a new multi-year research and technology project with Breezo Meter, one of the world’s most innovative and accurate climate technology companies. Announced partnership. Based in Israel, Breezo Meter is a leader in environmental information on air quality, pollen and fire. Its main goal is to improve the health and safety of billions of people around the world by providing accurate and actionable environmental data and insights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005666/en/

BreezoMeter’s real-time environmental alert (Photo: Business Wire)

Through this multi-year partnership, LOral and BreezoMeter aim to combine their expertise in both aging and environmental sciences to develop a unique beauty-driven exposome platform. This partnership reveals new insights into how the environment affects skin aging and ultimately new services that can address skin needs around the world with personalized routines and lifestyle advice. To consumers.

“We are very pleased to be part of this long-term and strategic partnership with Breezo Meter, a world leader in air quality technology. Consumers around the world are concerned about their exposure to the environment and its impact on their skin. We are committed to providing the most accurate information. The impact of the environment on the skin by combining the scientific and technological expertise behind skin aging and beauty enhancement with Breezo Meters’ innovative technology platform. We believe we can provide new personalized services and actionable advice to help you fight against, “says Barbara. Lavernos, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of LOral, responsible for research, innovation and technology.

“Strengthening collaboration with world air quality leader Breezo Meter is essential to clarify the link between skin aging and environmental exposures such as allergens, UV radiation and pollution, which is the most accurate. Will be able to offer new services that can bring personalized skin with. Routines, lifestyle advice, and ultimately help to lead a healthier life in all the external environments in which people live. “Masu,” said Guive Balooch, Global Head of Research and Innovations Tech Incubator.

The story continues

“At Breezo Meter, we are excited to continue and grow our partnership with the world’s top beauty company, LOral. Their deep values ​​in science, technology and innovation are our deep values ​​in air quality and environmental science. Very consistent with our values. Together, they bring new insights and products about the environmental impact of skin aging, “Breezo Meter CEO Ran Korber declared.

About L’Oral

LOral has been dedicated to cosmetology for over 100 years. With a unique international portfolio of 35 diverse and complementary brands, the Group will generate € 2.79 billion in sales in 2020 and employ 85,400 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, LOral exists in all distribution networks including mass markets, department stores, pharmacies, drug stores, hair salons, travel retail, brand retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,000 people, are at the heart of the LOrals strategy, working to meet the aspirations of beauty around the world. LOral aims to set ambitious and sustainable development goals for the entire group towards 2030 and to strengthen the ecosystem for a more inclusive and sustainable society. More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

About Breezo Meter

BreezoMeter improves the health and safety of billions of people around the world by providing accurate and actionable environmental data and insights. The company transforms live environment intelligence into actionable insights to deliver to consumers through mobile apps, smart home IoT devices, cars and other connected experiences. Brands such as Apple, Volvo, and AstraZeneca use BreezoMeter to provide customers with real-time air quality data, so when to go, the best way to protect yourself, the route to travel, and where to go. You can make informed decisions about. live. BreezoMeter uses AI and machine learning to collect and understand data from multiple sources, including over 49,000 sensors worldwide. The result is street-level air quality resolution (within 5 meters), pollen, pollutants, and fire data in more than 100 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005666/en/

contact address

LOralNolle CAMILLERI + 33 (0) 6 79 92 9939 [email protected] Media Contact

Christine BURKE + 33 (0) 6 75 54 38 15 [email protected]

Breezometer Media Contact Kieran [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/l-al-enters-strategic-partnership-145400717.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos