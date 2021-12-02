The Endwalker Job Guide has been updated on the FFXIV website with the addition of sage and reaper.





The wait for Endwalker, the next expansion of FINAL FANTASY XIV, is almost over, and players are eager to test the new content it brings.

The developers today released more information about the extended content on their official website. In addition to the final patch notes, the developers have updated all Endwalker job guides. This allows players to know about new jobs Sage and Reaper, as well as new level 90 abilities before they are discovered.

Both new classes seem difficult to play at first, with unique mechanics and unusual playstyles compared to other FFXIV combat jobs. Therefore, checking out these guides before learning how to play may be useful for anyone who wants to test them after the release of an extension.

Guides allow players to read about all their actions, traits, and how gauges work. It can be confusing to read about all abilities without looking at their actions, but it is helpful to understand how their unique gauge works in endwalkers.

Sage will be the first new healing job after the astrologer was released on Heaven Seward in 2015. This will be the second barrier healer alongside the scholar, so the main healer should at least test the class, even if he doesn’t want to create it. It’s their new main.

Image via Square Enix

Sage is the most aggressive healing job, using two different gauges. The first increases the power of the ability and the second unlocks at level 45, providing additional resources to cast the ability in addition to normal mana.

To charge the gauge, Sage must apply a barrier to allies to absorb the damage. There is an increasing need to anticipate enemy attacks in order to time barrier capabilities and maximize resources.

Image via Square Enix

The reaper, on the other hand, is a proximity DPS. They are usually considered one of the most difficult DPS jobs to master, especially in high-end jobs, as they use many positions to maximize damage. However, Reaper doesn’t use much, which can make it easier for players who don’t normally play melee DPS jobs to access the job.

DPS uses three different gauges, Soul, Shroud, and Death, which initially look confusing. Soul gauges are filled with kills, but shrouds require combo runs, just like dragoons. Death gauges, on the other hand, allow the reaper to perform the most deadly combos and are key to rotation at level 90.

In addition to these new pages, all other jobs have been updated on the FINAL FANTASY official website. The official FFXIV website will make new actions from level 80 to 90 and other adjustments to maintain good synergies with other classes. They have already been announced, but these changes are final and will be introduced in patch 6.0 of Endwalker tomorrow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/mmo/news/endwalkers-job-guides-updated-on-ffxiv-website-sage-and-reaper-added The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos