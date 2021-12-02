Everything we know about Google’s 2022 budget phone





Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have revolutionized Google’s smartphone strategy. After years of off-the-shelf components, the Pixel 6 series brings innovative and class-leading capabilities to the table, primarily thanks to Google’s Tensor chip. This makes Google’s upcoming midranger, the Pixel 6a, even more exciting.

Affordable Pixel’a’smartphones have been an interesting and perhaps alive in the lineup for the last few years. Google may not have sold millions of Pixel 4a or 5a units like the Xiaomi and Samsung midrange phones, but it still favors fans. The Pixel 6a is still a few months away from its official announcement, but leaks and rumors already give us a fair idea of ​​what to expect from Google’s next midranger.

Today’s ANDROID POLICE Video Google Pixel 6a Size and Design

One of the key issues with the Pixel 6 is that it’s not compact, even though it has a 6.4-inch display. The Pixel 6a can fully fill these shoes, making it the compact Pixel 6 that many users are looking for. Rendering shows that the device has almost the same design as the Pixel 6. It’s a dual-tone design with a glass back and camera visor, but with a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display for a more compact shape. The device is reportedly sized at 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm, with a rear camera bump protruding another 1.7mm. For comparison, the size of the Pixel 6 is 158.60 x 74.80 x 8.9mm.

The Pixel 6a’s camera visor houses a dual camera setup along with an LED flash. With the budgetary nature of the device in mind, it’s understandable that periscope / telephoto zoom cameras don’t make 6a cuts. Google chooses to set up primary and ultra-wide cameras.

The front of the Pixel 6a is occupied by a 6.2-inch FHD + OLED display with a central punched hole camera. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. This should be better than the slow, buggy sensor on the Pixel 6. The rendering also shows the all-plastic Pixel 6a without a headphone jack, marking the end of Google’s budget Pixel lineup. .. That’s not surprising, as the headphone jack has almost disappeared from other midrange and premium devices.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

Codenamed “Blue Jay”, the Pixel 6a is reported to carry the same raw horsepower as its larger siblings in the Performance division. You’ll probably have the Tensor GS101SoC, the same chip found on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This is a flagship chip with some full-fledged ML and AI processing power. Google may slow down the chip’s clock speed for thermal reasons, but if not, the Pixel 6a should be outperforming its price range in terms of performance. Google reportedly wanted to use a Tensor chip on the Pixel 5, so it makes sense to have its own chip inside the 6a.

Using the Tensor chip, Google can also introduce some of the unique new features of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to 6a such as Magic Eraser, Face Unblur and Live Translate.

Nothing has been announced about the amount of RAM, but it’s safe to expect Google to have 6/8 GB RAM in the 2022 midrange Pixel. Battery capacity is also unknown at this time. However, Google’s midrange Pixel devices are always known for their battery life, so we hope the Pixel 6a won’t be disappointed in this regard.

The Tensor chip also allows Google to provide the Pixel 6a with the same level of software support as its big brother. 3 years OS update and 5 years security update.

Google Pixel 6a camera specifications

Camera performance has always been one of the strengths of Google’s Pixel smartphones. However, if you’re expecting the Pixel 6a to have the same primary 50MP camera you see on the 6 or 6 Pro, be prepared to be disappointed. The Google Camera app teardown points to Google using the same Pixel 6a camera sensor as the 5a that was first used in the Pixel 3 series in 2018. This means that the primary camera will use the 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor, the 12MP IMX386 sensor will play an ultra-wide role. The front camera is still the same 8MP IMX355 as the Pixel 5a / 4a.

On paper, it’s not really impressive. However, the Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s Tensor chip, and thanks to a custom ISP, the company can do its magic and get even more performance out of these sensors. Google is likely to have replaced the Pixel 6’s 50MP primary sensor with a Tensor chip due to cost concerns, so despite the older sensor, you need to be pretty confident in your smartphone’s imaging performance. In addition, Google can supplement older camera sensors by offering Pixel 6’s unique camera features, such as the 6a Magic Eraser.

Google Pixel 6a and Android 12L

The Pixel 6a could be Google’s first device with Android 12L. This update is primarily targeted at large screen devices, but we need to fix some of the nasty and protracted bugs in Android 12. The OS will be released early next year, but the Pixel 6a will be available in the second or third quarter of 2022.

Google Pixel 6a release date

Google launched the Pixel 4a and 5a in August 2020 and 2021. Pixel 3a was launched in May 2019. The timeline of mid-range Pixel smartphones is pandemic-influenced. If the semiconductor crisis continues until 2022, Google may again postpone the launch of the Pixel 6a until August.

If not, the new Pixel could debut a little earlier this year, perhaps around May or June. However, it’s still too early to guess when the Pixel 6a release will be available, especially given the pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

Google Pixel 6a pricing and availability

The price tag for the Pixel’a’series has always been the highlight. This year’s Google Pixel 5a was priced as low as $ 449 vs. $ 499, despite having better specs than last year’s Pixel 4a 5G. With the Pixel 6 series starting at $ 599, it makes sense for Google to price the 6a between $ 449 and $ 499. With the Tensor chip and other annual improvements, the Pixel 6a has the potential to be an excellent midrange product in its price range.

Due to the niche appeal of Pixel smartphones, Google does not tend to launch them globally. Instead, they are released in only a handful of markets. The Pixel 6 series is only available in 8 countries, and the Pixel 6a may also be available in limited editions in some countries.

