SME’s Composite Manufacturing Technology Group recognizes industry leaders in aerospace and defense composite manufacturing





Southfield, Michigan, December 1, 2021 / PRNewswire /-SME, a professional association dedicated to the development of manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, is working with the Composites Manufacturing Tech Group to create two individuals in November. And two prominent composite manufacturing organizations were commended. At the 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Awards at the AeroDef Manufacturing Conference.

Boeing Technical Fellow Kurtis Willden has been awarded the SME’s 2020 JH Jud Hall Composites Manufacturing Award for his successful development and implementation of processes and equipment for large composite aerospace structures.

With an international scope, this award recognizes the contributions of outstanding people to manufacturing products from advanced composites. Its excellence involves the development of innovative tools and / or manufacturing process technologies for the manufacture of products that have helped accelerate the growth of composites through superior service, quality, or cost reduction initiatives. ..

Bob Willig, Executive Director and CEO of SME, said: “To more than double the fleet of aircraft in the next 20 years, innovations need to occur to improve processes, materials, quality and throughput. These recipients face challenges and are high-tech in this formidable task. I’m applying the solution. “

JH “Jud” Hall Composite Manufacturing Award

The JH “Jud” Hall Composites Manufacturing Award recognizes individual innovation in solving problems related to production and application development. We recognize significant contributions to reducing costs and waste flow and improving quality and efficiency.

This year, SME honored JH “Jud” Hall winners from both 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions that prevented last year’s business trips. The winners are:

Kurtis Willden, Boeing’s Technical Fellow, Winner of the 2020 JH “Jud” Hall Composites Manufacturing Award, has been recognized for his success in developing and implementing processes and equipment for large composite aerospace structures. Wilden, a highly skilled engineer and innovator whose ideas are used in production, has spent tens of millions of dollars a year at Boeing and millions of dollars in non-recurring cost avoidance over the past decade. I saved.

Throughout his career, Wilden has obtained 47 patents, published more than 20 technical papers on composites in aerospace manufacturing, and worked with NASA to make significant advances in composite processes and structures, many Boeing. Has won the company’s top corporate award.

Dr. Ahmed Arabi Hassen, R & D Staff Scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, US Department of Energy, received the 2021 JH “Jud” Hall Composite Material Manufacturing Award. He leads ORNL’s development efforts in the advanced manufacturing of molds and molds for the composite manufacturing industry.

Hassen is also laminating in the composite tool industry (AM) by developing new technologies such as a new class of composite materials for large AM systems, tools for Industry 4.0 with integrated sensors, and mechanical smart tools. ) Contributed to the creation of a new market. Learning of integration. He is currently working with multiple industry partners to transfer technology from national laboratories to the US tool industry.

2021 Composite Material Manufacturing Excellence Award (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises)

Plataine, Ltd. 2021 for helping customers run smoothly with a smaller, inexperienced workforce and make the best use of existing resources and materials during the COVID-19 pandemic. Received the Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award (Small Company). Increase product yield. In addition, Platanee’s solutions helped reduce quality control-related costs, increase visibility, and improve remote production control. Finally, Platanee’s scheduling application helped us effectively deal with supply chain and other disruptions.

Spirit AeroSystems was awarded the 2021 Composite Manufacturing Excellence Award (a large company) for supplying composite wing spoilers to the Airbus A320 aircraft family. Spirit used its tremendous resources to redesign the composite spoiler for higher production rates, and also redesigned the higher production process, fully integrated, single-shot resin transfer outside the autoclave. Moved to molding solution. Spirit’s new spoiler production system can significantly increase production rates with significant cost savings and provide products of the same weight as previously manually stacked, honeycomb hardened and autoclaved hardened. ..

Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Awards have traditionally been awarded at SME’s annual AeroDef Manufacturing event. They were born in 1986, when the JH “Jud” Hall Award was first awarded.

About SME SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, shares knowledge and resources, builds inspiring, educated and prosperous manufacturers and businesses. SME has nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and through the SME Education Foundation promotes manufacturing technology, develops a skilled workforce and promotes manufacturing for future generations. Working on doing. Find out more on sme.org and follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

Dr. Ahmed Arabi Hassen, R & D Staff Scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, US Department of Energy, has been awarded the SME 2021 JH Jud Hall Composites Manufacturing Award. He leads ORNL’s development efforts in the advanced manufacturing of molds and molds for the composite manufacturing industry.

