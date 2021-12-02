Rank 17 jobs playable in FINAL FANTASY 14 before Endwalker





FINAL FANTASY 14 boasts a variety of tasks to bite your teeth while playing the game.

Since Realm Reborn, released in 2013, FINAL FANTASY 14 has released 17 full jobs (and one exclusive job at Blue Mage) as the backbone of the gaming system. What is the best? You don’t have to create an alternate character to play all the jobs in Final Fantasy 14. All characters can learn all the jobs in the game as long as they are unlocked and meet the level requirements.

Endwalker is set up to add two new jobs, the Sickle Swing DPS Reaper and the Technology and Magic Mix Healer Sage, so I thought it would be fun to rank all the current jobs.

Participating in these rankings are FTW editor and columnist Nick Schwartz and GLHF Kyle Campbell. Let’s start the ranking!

Mary: Do you want to hit God with your fist? Then do I have a job for you! Monks are highly position dependent, so be prepared to move whenever you maintain a combo in this fast-paced work.

Mary: The scholar is a pet healer in FINAL FANTASY 14. Help your cute fairy buddies cast spells and debuffs on yourself and your party. This is a very complex task and not very suitable for beginners, but if done well, Scholar can be a satisfying experience of how much micromanagement you are doing. I have.

Kyle: The bard is an incarnation of freedom. All the benefits of remote DPS with few cast bars. Thanks to that move, it’s also a great job to learn to fight.

Nick: A remote DPS class with a gun that can be leveled relatively easily, but later unlocking abilities adds complexity.

Nick: Summoners do damage along with great primals. If you like FINAL FANTASY 10 and the AEON system, summoners are your job. Playing the summoner also equalizes the work of the scholar. This means that if you want to play a healing class, you don’t have to start over with the leveling process.

Nick: Have a huge sword and deal with some of the best personal DPS in the game. It doesn’t do much to groups other than damage, but if you’re the type of person who wants to see a lot of numbers on the screen, the samurai is for you.

Mary: Tired of being a good person? Don’t you want to be completely wild? It’s essentially all about warriors. A sturdy tank that conveys the instinct of the primitive man to the whole by hitting the ax against the opponent’s face many times. Oh, and fell into the cleave. But … the fallen cleavage.

Mary: Ninja’s unique combo system is a combination of various ninjutsu to perform an attack, and it feels great to pull it out correctly. And what if not? You get a cute rabbit sitting on your head to show off your failure. cute! !! !!

Nick: If you’re interested in blasting things with epic damage blasts, Black Mage is for you. Restricted movement is a drawback, but managing battlefield space and finding areas where you can plant and cast yourself is part of the challenge. Moreover, it’s a Final Fantasy game. You are supposed to play Black Mage.

Nick: We also offer additional team utilities for those who delve into rhythm games, or who need a mobile remote DPS.

Kyle: Edge Road work. Ask a typical Dark Knight player if they are interested in Swedish melodic death metal and the answer will be “yes” 9 out of 10 times. That is wonderful. The Dark Knight is one of the few job quests with a great story to follow.

Mary: The Red Mage is a close caster with the best of both worlds. Build magic by balancing black and white mana, unleashing all magical wrath in the melee burst phase while you look sick with backflips and twirls. In addition, Red Mages can treat and nurture players, so putting this job honestly on Jack in all trading categories can give you some great usefulness.

If I say so, it’s a very good job.

Kyle: The viability of paladins makes them my favorite tank. It’s amazing how easy it is to stay alive in a normal dungeon battle without relying on a healer.

Kyle: Big Brain healing time. Astrologers are much tougher than other healers since the Shadowbringer toolkit nerf. Still, it’s fun to hit people with cards.

Kyle: Many lament that it’s too basic for White Mage. you know what? They are right! Casting glare, deer, and presence of mind while the raid is waiting for healing is the ultimate power move. No, Mr. Dragoon, I’m not using benediction to you unless you ask a good question.

Mary: Dragoon is an iconic FINAL FANTASY class, so it’s no wonder it’s hellish to play in FINAL FANTASY 14. Long combos make up most of the Dragoon kits and take advantage of the tons of jumps … to lock the animation. Put it in AOE and die. Or, backflip the boss arena and die. Believe me, we were all there.

