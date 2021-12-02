In the Skyrim Anniversary Edition comparison video, we found that the PS5 has the fastest loading time.





The Skyrim Anniversary Edition comparison video highlights what has changed with the definitive edition of the classic Bethesda title.

One of the most striking things about the new Skyrim Anniversary Edition is the new load times for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, according to Digital Foundry, the channel responsible for creating comparative videos. As shown in the video, the PS5 can provide a load time of about 2.65 seconds. This is a significant improvement over the PS4 Pro (due to backward compatibility), which took about 15.20 seconds to load the scene.

For the Xbox Series X and S versions, Digital Foundry testing has shown that the PS5’s performance is slightly better in terms of load times, with the Xbox Series X at 4.22 seconds and the Series S at 4.77 seconds. This is very small, but it’s a noticeable difference from the PS5 version.

The video also looked at the Skyrim Anniversary Edition frame rates on all three of the next-generation consoles in question and found that the PS5 was able to achieve results comparable to the 60fps mod of previous-generation consoles. The game resolution can maintain 4K visuals and locked 60 fps in most areas, except during dragon combat, which lowers the frame rate to the 50 fps range.

The same is true for the Xbox Series X, but this version of Skyrim can maintain 60 fps, but it can usually drop a bit during some dragon battle. For the Xbox Series S, running on a 60 fps mod hasn’t changed much from previous versions of the game. The frame rate drops where you would normally expect to drop in the 1950s when facing the dragon head-on.

So if you don’t know on which console you should play Skyrim Anniversary Edition, the answer isn’t really that important. If you’re lucky enough to have all three consoles and want to play the game two seconds faster, you’ll need to play the PS5 version. However, if you only have an Xbox, for example, you won’t see a big difference in all three versions of the game, as running on a 60 fps mod will show almost the same improvements as Skyrim – Special Edition.

Find everything you need to know about the new version of the game in the Skyrim Anniversary Edition Differences Guide.

