Windows 10 Settings Super Guide: Personal Use of Your PC





If you have one section of Windows 10 Settings app that you can consider “fun”, it should be a personalized section. Here you can make your PC your own by setting a background image, choosing a color scheme and letting the lock screen work the way you like. As part of the Windows 10 Configuration Super Guide[設定]>[個人設定]Let’s look at.

Background

Since Windows 95, we’ve been using desktop wallpapers to express ourselves a bit in this digital world. Nowadays, it’s much easier because you don’t have to worry about creating bitmap images and can switch to the commonly used .jpeg and .png formats instead.

Since the 90’s, there haven’t been many background changes, except for improved image quality. For the background, you can choose from three options: image, solid color, and slideshow.[画像]If you select, select part of the built-in image or[参照]You can select an image from the file by clicking the button.

There is a similar approach for slide shows. By default, slideshows can use images in your image library or select a specific folder on your PC. In the settings it is called an album. The slideshow settings give you the option to change the image at various intervals, from 1 minute to once a day. You can also select shuffle mode if you don’t want the images to appear in sequence. You also have the option to decide whether to run the slideshow on battery power. Finally, you can choose how the image will be displayed, including fill, fit, stretch, tile, and center.

If you want to set a solid color as the background, you can choose from standard Windows options or use the built-in color picker to create a custom color.

colour

Once you have set the background, you can set the color accordingly. At the top[色を選択]There is a drop-down menu item called[ライト],[ダーク],[カスタム]There are three options. The first two are very similar. Primarily after choosing between the bright and dark options, use the on / off slider to choose whether to use the transparency effect. This will result in[スタート]Some of the interfaces, such as menus, are slightly transparent and the application window behind them is blurred.

Below that, select an accent color or under the built-in options[カスタムカラー]You can click to create your own color. These accent colors are for the Windows title bar and other parts of the interface. If you don’t want to choose your own color, you can let Windows 10 choose a color based on your color scheme. Operating systems usually handle this pretty well.

Next, underneath it, you need to select the check box where you want the accent color to appear. Start, taskbar, action center, title bar, window border. You cannot change the first checkbox unless you set the option to dark mode.

If you use a custom setup, the options change. First, there are two new radio buttons. The first is the default Windows mode (overall color scheme)[明るい]or[暗い]Can be selected, then to the default app mode[明るい]or[暗い]You can select. Everything after that is the same as choosing a bright or dark color scheme.

Lock screen

Like mobile phones, there are various options that can be placed on the lock screen, not just images. You can also choose to display app notifications there.

At the top of this screen you have the option to select an image. As with the background, you can choose from built-in Windows options, selected images, or slideshows. By default, Windows 10 uses Spotlight. Spotlight is taken from Bing images and features stunning new landscape photos every day or two.

Below the image selection, there are various apps that you can add to your lock screen such as email, calendar, Skype, etc.

Finally, you have the option to display a lock screen background image on the sign-in screen. This option is on by default.

theme

The Windows 10 theme is similar to what you’ve seen in other versions of the operating system. Themes are visual profiles that determine the desktop background, system sounds, colors, and the appearance of the mouse cursor. You can save these customized settings and then switch between them. Microsoft also offers built-in themes and the ability to sync themes across different Windows devices. If you don’t want to sync themes[設定]>[アカウント]>[設定の同期]You can turn it off with.

font

If you want to know which fonts are installed on your system, you can find them here. If you have a specific font you want to add, you can add it here by getting the item from the Microsoft Store. You can also drag and drop font files downloaded from the internet in this section. You can’t really do anything with the fonts here. This is just a way to check your system’s library of fonts.

start

The Start menu doesn’t have many customization options, but there are some on / off sliders in this section that can help you improve your experience.

If the tiles are important (don’t put too much, dumped in Windows 11)[スタート]You can set the menu to see more tiles. You can also turn off the list of apps on your PC, or turn off the option to show newly installed apps and programs at the top of the app list.

One of the useful options that isn’t turned on by default is[最もよく使用するアプリを表示する]is. This is very useful if you don’t want to pin your most used apps to the taskbar.

[スタート]If you don’t want to see the suggestion in the menu, you have the option to turn it off. Finally, you have the option to make the Start menu full screen in the absence of Windows 8 and the option to turn off the jump list on the taskbar. I’m not sure why Microsoft wants to turn off one of the most useful features that Microsoft has added to Windows so far, but if you really can’t stand the jump list, you can get rid of them.

Taskbar

Finally, go to the customization section of the taskbar.[スタート]As with the options, you’ll primarily see a list of on / off sliders. The most important of these is the option to lock the taskbar. This will prevent you and toddlers who prefer mouse clicks from accidentally throwing the taskbar to the left side of the display.

An interesting option is the ability to automatically hide the taskbar when in desktop mode, or the ability to automatically hide the taskbar when in tablet mode. You can also set a small taskbar button to reduce the size of the taskbar or add space to the taskbar.

Second, there are options that are not turned on by default to enable peaks.At the far right of the taskbar when activated[デスクトップの表示]Hover your mouse over the button and Peek will automatically display your desktop. This eliminates the need to click a button, but it can be annoying if you hover your mouse over a button that doesn’t make sense.

If you want to use a regular command prompt rather than PowerShell[スタートボタンを右クリックするかWindowsキー+ Xを押したときに、メニューの[コマンドプロンプトをWindowsPowerShellに置き換える]Turn off the slider labeled.

One of the last sliders turns off notification badges for taskbar buttons (icons) such as the number of unread messages.

After the on / off slider, you will see two drop-down menu items. The first is to move the taskbar from bottom to left, right, or up. The final drop-down menu item allows you to separate the taskbar icons for each window if you don’t like the default option of combining windows of the same desktop program into one icon on the taskbar. This dropdown also has a section that combines icons only when the taskbar is full.

But that’s not all! If you have multiple displays, you can choose to show the taskbar on all displays or all taskbar buttons on both monitors. You can also combine and separate taskbar icons when opening multiple windows in the same program.

Finally, you can display the People app on the taskbar[People]If you get a section and are one of the rare birds to use it, set various options for that app.

This is,[設定]>[個人設定]This is a section tour. Happy customization!

