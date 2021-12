After being kicked out of Google, Timnit Gebru set up his own AI lab: DAIR – TechCrunch

Almost exactly a year ago, Timnit Gebru, one of Google’s ethics leaders on the AI ​​team and one of the leaders in the topic, was fired after sending an email of concern to her team. I did. Now she has launched her own new laboratory, DAIR, focusing on topics that she felt were on the sidelines on Google.

According to the press release released, the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Laboratory is “an independent community-based laboratory set up to counter the widespread impact of BigTechs on AI research, development and deployment.”

Built from the ground up to incorporate and emphasize diverse perspectives and question the processes used by companies such as Google, Amazon, Facebook / Meta, DAIR is independently funded. The focus is on the publication of dissertations in academia, but without the relentless pressure of traditional academia or the paternal interference of global companies hanging from researchers.

“I’ve long been dissatisfied with the incentive structures we’re implementing and none of them seeming appropriate for the job I want to do,” Gebble told The Washington Post. ..

So far, the institute has raised $ 3.7 million from the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Kapole Center, and Open Society Foundations. This should be enough to get started and pay researchers enough, and the reality is that this type of work works for one of the well-funded companies that frequently fund AI research. Guarantee that it is an alternative method.

We asked Gebble, who was on stage, to talk about these topics and ask in more detail about DAIR’s methods and future research directions. I’ll update this post if I get a reply. But two people are thinking about what we can expect.

Safiya Noble, author of the Algorithm of Oppression and winner of MacArthur Genius Grant, will join DAIR’s Advisory Board. We recently hosted her on the TC Sessions: Justice panel. There we talked about the dangers of technology being considered neutral or valuable as it becomes widely used and “banned”.

And Raesetje Sefala is DAIR’s first researcher. Sefala’s recent work focuses on South Africa’s geographical and economic segregation, quantified by satellite imagery.

“We need to bring AI back to Earth. It’s been raised to superhuman levels, which makes us believe that it’s inevitable and beyond our control,” Gebble said in a statement. I mentioned in. “If AI research, development and deployment are rooted in people and communities from the beginning, we can confront these harms and create a future that values ​​fairness and humanity.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/12/02/google-timnit-gebru-ai-research-dair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos