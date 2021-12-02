University of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation is new





Richmond, Virginia, December 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) has announced a new name for the CIT GAP Fund: Virginia Venture Partner. The fund family is in the early stages of development with equity investments in Virginia’s high-growth-based technology, life sciences, and clean tech companies. The new name reflects the new commitment of the federal investment program and its lasting partnership with high-tech entrepreneurs in Virginia.

Bob Stall, VIPC President and CEO, said: Connecting innovators and opportunities as we continue to work to provide the leadership needed for Virginia innovators, entrepreneurs, start-ups, market development, and funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support the success of investment strategies. That is our business. The name change of the CIT GAP Fund to Virginia Venture Partners reflects the new vision and mission of VIPC, which is an important part of the process.

The mission of Virginia Venture Partners remains unchanged. Invest in Virginia’s leading technology, clean technology, and life sciences startups that are likely to achieve rapid growth and bring significant economic benefits to entrepreneurs, co-investors, and Virginia. Additional goals for Virginia Venture Partners include strengthening support for traditionally undervalued entrepreneurs, enabling portfolio companies to create new jobs, and providing new outreach events and resources to startups. It will be.

Since the launch of the fund in 2005, it has invested in more than 260 portfolio companies and has had a significant return on investment and socio-economic impact on Virginia. Tom Weissman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners, said: Our investment team is committed to providing balanced support to Virginia’s high-growth early-stage companies, including financial investment, access to an ever-expanding network, and reliable advisory services to portfolio companies. We are working as usual.

Virginia Venture Partners retain the name of their core investment fund:

Flagship Seed Funds: GAP Tech, GAP Life Sciences, GAP Clean Energy Pre-Seed Funds: Virginia Founders Fund, Focusing on Female Founders and Color Founders. The Virginia Partners Fund focuses on investing in companies in traditionally underserved regions and working with key partners throughout the Virginia ecosystem.

According to the 2020 Impact Report, Virginia Venture Partners, as a CIT GAP fund, has promoted over $ 1.1 billion in investments from over 1,000 third-party investors, making CBI the most active investor in Virginia for the seventh consecutive year. Recognized by Insight.

For more information on Virginia Venture Partners, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Venture Partners

VIPC’s equity investment program, Virginia Venture Partners, has made seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy and life sciences companies to achieve rapid growth and make it a great economic option for entrepreneurs and co-investors. Probably profitable, and Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners (formerly CIT GAP Funds) has invested $ 32.4 million in more than 240 portfolio companies, including 17 in designated Opportunity Zones. The investment decisions of Virginia Venture Partners are guided by the Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent third-party panel includes key regional entrepreneurs, angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, and In-Q-Tel. Obtained from the expertise of. , Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC connects innovators with opportunities. VIPC, a non-profit business unit of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), is a federal leader in financing, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia innovators, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and market development strategies. A commercial and seed stage economic development driver in. VIPC works with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of the Virginia economy.

The program is as follows: VirginiaVenturePartners | Federal Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | SBIR / STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs) | Entrepreneurship Ecosystem | Virginia Research and Investment Fund (VRIF) ) | Regional Innovation Fund | University Partnerships | Entrepreneurship and Entrepreneurship. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

