3 Reasons Microsoft Edge is Better Than Google Chrome





There was a time when no one was using Microsoft Edge. However, the Microsoft web browser has moved to use the same engine as Google Chrome, so it’s not too bad.

In fact, the new Microsoft Edge outperforms Firefox in terms of popularity. I’ve been using Edge as a daily browser since its launch, but after years of using Chrome before that, there are three major reasons why Microsoft Edge returns to Edge via Google Chrome.

Tracking prevention and security

When I browse the web, my security is at the top of my list of worries. I don’t want to be tracked by websites and I don’t want hackers to access my personal information and passwords. Edge is much more powerful than Chrome in this area. Yes, Chrome has “enhanced protection” and the option to securely store and encrypt passwords using your Google account in the settings, but Edge is even more powerful.

This is because the Microsoft browser has built-in tracking protection. When set to “strict”, all websites will not be able to track you and your ads are unlikely to be personalized. In addition, known harmful trackers are blocked. Other options are also available as a balanced basic, with little risk of “breaking” the website and toning down the settings a bit.

Now, for security, I think about my password. In Chrome, you can choose to use your Google account to encrypt your password and check for weaknesses in your password. Edge does all that and a little more. Microsoft browsers can suggest strong passwords and display alerts if passwords are found in online leaks. This works by checking the password against the online database without sending the password to Microsoft.

Vertical tab ArifBacchus / Digital Trends

Like many people, I browse the web with many tabs open. Sometimes that means things can get messy and I lose track of what I’m working on. Google Chrome has a tab group feature that allows you to group tabs by a specific name and color, while Edge has its own vertical tab feature that cleans up a bit more.

Browsing feels natural with Edge’s vertical tab feature. You can move the list of tabs horizontally from the top of the browser. It’s cleaner, more organized, and fits perfectly where my eyes go naturally when reading a web page from left to right. This way too, more tabs will fit on the screen. You can physically see the tab name better without shrinking the tab name too much.

Integration with progressive web apps

On Windows, Progressive Web Apps (PWA) seems to be the future. Many app developers like Twitter and Instagram have discontinued their dedicated Windows apps in favor of progressive web apps. Google Chrome supports PWA, but not all apps work well. In Chrome[その他のツール]>[ショートカットの作成]>[ウィンドウとして開く]You can go to and install the website as a PWA.

However, Edge does a little bit of that. On a busy day, you can turn your website into a PWA with a few simple steps.[設定]Menu>[アプリ]>[アプリとしてインストール]Just click. More clearly labeled, there is a single hub in the browser itself for managing and removing unwanted sites. Ah, Windows adds PWAs to the Start menu and taskbar for quick access and gives PWAs access to notifications. It won’t be easier than this.

It’s easy to try Edge

Microsoft Edge is pre-installed on Windows and is easy to use. The look and feel of your browser may differ from Chrome, but the performance is the same. Remember that you can try Edge on other platforms as well. The browser is also available for iOS, Android, MacOS and even Linux.

