10 Things Investors Should Know About the Plant-Based Food Market





What investors need to know about the plant-based food market

Plant-based foods are gaining momentum and advancing rapidly.

By 2030, the value of the global plant-based food market is expected to reach $ 161.9 billion. This is an increase of 355% compared to 2021.

Interested in investing in this rapidly expanding industry? This graphic from The Very Good Food Company (VGFC) emphasizes what you need to know about the future of the plant-based food market.

1. Consumers are becoming more health conscious

As plant-based foods become more popular and more product options are available, consumers are beginning to become more selective about the type of product they want to buy.

For many consumers, health is an important consideration when making a purchase decision. A global survey found that out of 8,500 respondents, more than 50% were vegan for health reasons.

But plant-based products aren’t the only ones that cut it. Consumers are starting to keep their businesses at a higher level, hoping that plant-based products will have high nutritional value, low salt content, and high quality protein.

2. Consumers are becoming more socially conscious

Consumers are also educated about environmental issues and how plant-based diets can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to the same survey as above, nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents were vegan because of their environment and sustainability.

Some experts believe that this number will only increase as the effects of climate change become more apparent around the world.

3. Influx into plant-based innovation

With increasing consumer demand and rising expectations for the plant-based food industry, new technological advances in this area are rapidly emerging.

For example, the cell culture meat market is gaining momentum rapidly. Cultured cell meat is meat grown from animal cells in the laboratory. It is the same as its biologically traditional meat.

Cultured cell meat is not yet on the commercial market on a large scale, but several start-ups such as MeaTech3D, Mosa Meat and UPSIDE Foods are open to the public. Recently, MeaTech announced plans to begin trial production of cell-cultured chicken fat by 2022.

Over the next 20 years, the use of cultured cell meat is expected to skyrocket. In fact, it could account for 35% of the global meat market by 2040, significantly reducing its traditional meat market share.

4. Diversifying plant-based market

In addition to meat substitutes, other plant-based alternatives, especially egg substitutes and spreads, are also gaining popularity. In 2020, US plant-based egg sales reached $ 27 million, an increase of 167.8% over the previous year.

Category 2020 Sales YoY Growth Plant-based eggs $ 27 million 167.80% Plant-based milk $ 2.5 billion 20.40% Plant-based cheese $ 270 million 42.50% Plant-based spreads, dips, sauces $ 61 million 83.40%

While egg replaces and spreads are growing rapidly, plant-based milk remains the most popular product category in terms of overall sales, accounting for 35% of the total plant-based food market.

5. Retailers promote plant base

Retailers are beginning to focus on the growing popularity of plant-based products, and as a result, are integrating plant-based foods into their products.

For example, Tesco, the UK’s largest grocery store brand, predicts that sales of plant-based products will increase by 300% by 2025. Unilever, one of the world’s largest food and beverage manufacturers, estimates that it will generate $ 1.2 billion from plant-based meat. In addition, dairy sales over the next five to seven years will be approximately five times higher than replacement sales in 2020.

6. Plant-based companies are growing rapidly

Many plant-based food companies are experiencing significant growth as the market is booming. For example, The Very Good Food Company, a Canadian plant-based food company, saw a 680% increase in revenue from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.

Over the same time frame, VGFC product sales increased 77% and e-commerce sales increased 1744%. Further growth is expected since the company recently signed a $ 70 million loan agreement with Waygar Capital and Ninepoint Partners to help expand its business.

7. More consumers are becoming vegetarians

Not everyone is moving to a completely plant-based lifestyle.

As the benefits of plant-based diets become apparent, more people are beginning to limit their meat intake, or are becoming flexitarians who mainly eat plant-based diets but sometimes eat meat and fish. ..

In fact, almost one-third of Americans consume less meat and dairy products and consider themselves semi-vegetarians.

Survey respondent categories% Omnivore65% Flexitarian29% Vegetarian4% Vegan2%

As plant-based products become more accessible and the taste of meat substitutes improves, becoming a quasi-vegetarian has never been easier.

8. The restaurant has more plant-based options

To meet consumer demand, the restaurant is coordinating and creating a more comprehensive menu for guests with a variety of vegan, vegetarian and dairy-free options.

Canada’s popular fast food chain, A & W, launched a plant-based burger in 2018. Due to its popularity, restaurants are expanding their plant-based menu options by adding Beyond Meat nuggets to their menus.

9. The younger generation prioritizes a plant-based diet

The plant-based movement has been driven primarily by the younger generation.

In a survey of more than 1,200 respondents, 22% of millennials said they adopted a vegetarian lifestyle at some point in their lives. In contrast, Generation X is 13% and baby boomers are 11%.

And many millennials have sought to limit their meat intake, even if it is not completely plant-based. Forty-five percent of millennial respondents claimed they were actively trying to reduce meat consumption.

However, Gen Z is the driving force behind the plant-based movement, claiming that 79% of them eat plant-based once or twice a week.

10. Government supports plant-based industries

Independent companies aren’t just stepping up to support this fast-growing industry, with the only players driving plant-based rapid growth.

For example, the Government of Canada recently announced plans to invest $ 150 million in the plant-based food industry and signed a deal with Protein Industries Canada. This funding will be directed to plant-based food manufacturing, research and development, and innovation.

The future is plant-based

There are multiple drivers behind the rapidly growing plant-based food industry, which is expected to grow further in the near future.

Companies like VGFC are at the forefront of this move, offering highly processed products without sacrificing taste.

Click here for more information on VGFC and its wide range of products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.visualcapitalist.com/10-things-to-know-about-the-plant-based-foods-market/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos