Google Temporary Worker, Dismissed for Not Google, Complains About Technology Company’s Latest Work Dispute

Carne on Tuesday talked about the wage policy she called unfair and was subsequently dismissed during the meeting.

Bloomberg News

Mark Bergen

In March, Google agreed to resolve another labor complaint from AWU about the same South Carolina facility and not silence workers discussing wages. Andrew Kelly / Reuters File Photo Article Content

On Tuesday, Kahn worked in Google’s data center for only nine days, but was allegedly fired at Google.

Dispatched workers are now at the center of a new complaint between employer Modis and Alphabet Inc.’s National Labor Relations Commission against Google, showing another workplace dispute against the world’s third-largest company in market value. I am.

29-year-old Carne worked on equipment maintenance on a Google site in South Carolina. Google plays many of these roles with contractors such as Modis, a division of Adecco Group AG.

In the second week of work, Carne said the manager attended a regular meeting to discuss future schedules. She was told that employees who took the holiday shift were entitled to double payments, but only if they worked there at least six months ago. Khan, unaware of this policy, talked about it. I basically said it was the Bulls, “she recalled.

Later that night, she received an email from Modis’s manager that her actions at the meeting were unacceptable and not Google, according to a copy of the message viewed by Bloomberg News. She was fired.

Carne quickly connected with the Alphabet Workers Union, a labor advocacy group. In March, Google agreed to resolve another labor complaint from AWU about the same South Carolina facility and not silence workers discussing wages. Shannon Wait, a Modis staff member who was dismissed in the incident, is back.

In a new complaint from AWU, the labor group said Khan was giving a legally protected speech during the November meeting.

Modis and Google representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AWU, an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America, has focused on technology giants to spread the contract workforce. These workers usually earn far less and benefit less than direct Google staff. Carne said that when data center employees were asked to enter the room on a regular basis, they were paid $ 16.50 per hour in the role of Modis, along with a $ 200 bonus given during the pandemic.

People like Carne are effectively Google’s indispensable workers, claimed by AWU steward Rachael Sawyer. If something happened to the data center, Google didn’t work at all, she said.

In recent weeks, AWU has been involved after recruiters threatened to offer bonuses to data center workers who meet attendance requirements. Modis will keep the payment.

Khan, who recently moved from Michigan to take on the role, said he just wanted to get his job back. I felt like the wind was blowing from the sails.

Think twice before telling your colleagues how to quit your job: Expert advice to leave during a big resignation Goodbye concrete jungle, hello fresh air: Nature-inspired offices are new to talent-competing companies Frontier employers consider location-based salaries, but some experts warn that timing won’t get worse

In 2020, a majority of the NLRB Republicans at the time used a lawsuit involving General Motors to say or go offensive to businesses while exercising their legal rights to protest working conditions. We have established a new case that makes it easier to punish employees. However, Biden’s Labor Relations Commission legal counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, has signaled that she wants to pursue a case that challenges the precedents of the Trump era. Democrats, who now make up the majority of NLRBs, can overturn it with an incident like Kerns.

Google is facing an additional NLRB proceeding on behalf of an activist employee who was dismissed by the company. On Tuesday, the judge ordered Google to submit a document about its efforts to quell the union’s efforts.

Bloomberg.com

