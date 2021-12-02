Google manufactures the first in-house smartwatch that could be launched in 2022





According to new reports from people familiar with this issue and insiders, Google is finally creating its own in-house smartwatch, due out in 2022.

Google has been building its own smartphones under the Pixel line for years (and has since expanded to other accessories such as wireless headphones), but Google has since made a companion wearable platform for Android. Despite the fact that it had, the company never designed its own smartwatch in 2014.

This watch is being developed by Google’s Pixel hardware group, apart from Fitbit, which Google purchased for $ 2.1 billion earlier this year. According to a report by Insiders, it’s not clear if Google actually calls the new Google Watch a Pixel Watch, but it plays much the same role as a Pixel smartphone for Android. This is an example of both a Google software consumer and a hardware partner. Given the right hardware, it’s really possible. The device is expected to cost more than Fitbit and compete more directly with the Apple Watch, according to The Verges sources.

The watch features basic fitness tracking features such as step counts and heart rate monitors, and Google is also working on the debut of Fitbit integration into Wear OS (codename Nightlight) with the new watch at launch. It is reported that there is.

Google is currently in the midst of the latest reinvention of a smartwatch platform using Wear OS 3. Unlike previous versions of Wear OS (or Android Wear), Wear OS 3 was developed in partnership with Samsung, integrating the Tizen platform into Google’s own platform. .. But so far, Wear OS 3 has only been released on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It runs a significantly customized version of the new operating system that circumvents most Google services and apps owned by Samsung.

Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

According to a 2019 report, Google had almost a Pixel Watch in the past. The LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, released in 2017, were originally planned to be sold as part of the Pixel brand, but employees are different from those in which Google’s hardware boss Rick Osterloh belongs to Pixel. He said he rejected the idea because he was there. family. Neither device impressed us when it went on sale.

But the news of smartwatches built by Google isn’t a complete surprise. Osterloh told The Verges Dieter Bohn earlier this year that the company’s Wear OS wearables were already in sight, noting that Google’s acquisition of Fitbit was still quite early in the integration. Osterloh said you would see them [the Fitbit team] It’s not clear if Osterloh is pointing to Rohan’s watch or another future product, but in the future we’re building wearables on Wear OS and the team is already working on it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/2/22814461/google-pixel-watch-wear-os-2022-rohan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos