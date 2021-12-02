Quick Commerce Startup Jokr Earns Unicorn Status in Mega Financing Round — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Jokr, a fast-delivery venture, has raised $ 260 million in Series B funding and entered Unicorn’s territory with a $ 1.2 billion valuation.

Use cash to expand your business throughout the United States and Latin America.

Jokr aims to deliver groceries and other consumer goods to people in 15 minutes from the city’s microfulfillment center.

It finally raised $ 170 million in July.

“Latin American and US customers love the provision of instant delivery groceries using GMV. [gross merchandise value] It grows an average of 15% each week, “says founder Ralph Wenzel.

“Today’s investment allows us to continue to fulfill our promise to create the ultimate shopping proposal.”

Hans Tung, Managing Partner of GGV Capital, one of the Series B round investors, said: ..

“We look forward to being part of a company that will continue to grow in Latin America and the United States. The company’s mission is to make retail more on-demand, personalized and sustainable. I am pursuing. “

That Christmaaaaassssss!

Earlier this week, Yango Deli UK, the rapid grocery delivery division of Russian tech giant Yandex, announced that it would offer a Christmas tree with a combination of regular groceries and household staples.

A 5-foot Norwegian spruce tree will be delivered within 15 minutes.

They were founded in Scotland by the brothers Josh and Sam Lyle and are supplied by Pines and Needles, who became a hot topic when providing trees to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2016.

Ultra-fast electronic grocery companies are often regarded as snack and drink corner shops in the post-Covid era, but the time we would otherwise have spent on large supermarket trips. We strive to be more than that by giving back to people. Evgeny Chernikov, General Manager of Yango Deli UK.

