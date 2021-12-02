Alexandria Schools is partnering with Virginia Tech to enhance student STEM opportunities





Students at James K. Polk Elementary School participated in the Micro: bit Educational Foundation pilot program. (Photo courtesy of ACPS)

Alexandria, Virginia – Alexandria City Public School (ACPS) and Virginia Tech Innovation Campus have once again collaborated to provide more learning opportunities for ACPS students. Their latest collaboration includes a pilot program designed to enhance STEM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Math) opportunities at the primary school level.

The Micro: bit Educational Foundation Pilot Program (MEFPP) was recently introduced to students at James K. Pork Elementary. ACPS overseer Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. and Vice President of Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, Dr. Lance Collins, distributed micro: bit devices to each of the fifth graders of the school. They were accompanied by Principal Cara Carter.

The micro: bit is a pocket-sized computer that shows how hardware and software work together. Once programmed, it interacts with the user via LED lights and sensors. The device can test humidity and temperature, and detect movement. The goal of this pilot program is to excite students with the technology and the many career options it offers by providing free, user-friendly technology that supports classroom learning.

Collins is excited to partner with Alexandria Municipal Public School for this important initiative. Programming starting at the elementary level allows students to focus, get excited, and finally prepare for what they need to enter the STEM field. It’s a pleasure to see young people discover these possibilities.

Dr. Lance Collins, Executive Director and Vice President, Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, talks to students about micro: bit. (Photo courtesy of ACPS

This program aims to enhance ACPS’s elementary-level science curriculum as follows:

Provide support and professional learning to ACPS staff to refine their education. A junior high school STEM survey, including coordination of after-school and summer programs. Development of AC-Tech. This is a project approved and supported by the VDOE High School Innovation Grant to support engineering, energy, and other academic and technical career paths.Continued development of high school-to-university roads for low-income, underrated first-generation students

Our students will have the opportunity that would not have been possible without this partnership with Virginia Tech. We hope this exposure will be intriguing and expand STEM opportunities for high school students, “Hutchings said. “We are a very diverse community and we have students who are undervalued in the STEM field. Making it accessible at an early age is really a game changer.”

ACPS overseer Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. collaborates with pork elementary students during a micro: bit demonstration. (Photo (ACPS)

Through this partnership, Virginia Tech will provide ACPS with professional and college-level education to help develop skill sets that can be used in the technology industry. Learning takes place in a hands-on environment with access to a variety of software and programs. Students who may traditionally be underestimated in the field of creative technology can apply the skills they have learned to their course work. This opportunity also opens the door to more scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and a vast support network for later years.

MEFPP will be available in more ACPS schools in the near future.

