Future Unicorn Report on Sustainable Technology in 2021: Analysis of Top 30 Sustainable Technology Startups





Dublin, December 2, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-The “Unicorn of the Future in Sustainable Technology” report has been added to the offerings at ResearchAndMarkets.com.

This report analyzes the top 30 sustainable technology startups that have the potential to become unicorns. Valuation is over US $ 1 billion.

This report is based on a unique machine learning (ML) algorithm that can analyze millions of data points related to startup venture capital (VC) investment activities and predict future unicorns.

Given the sustainability efforts of governments, regulators, investors and stakeholders, start-ups are moving from electrical mobility, energy storage, biodiversity, renewable energy and emission monitoring and reduction to a circular economy. Everywhere, we are in a hurry to build feature- and advanced technology-driven solutions.

Sustainable technology start-ups across the sector are riding a strong tailwind for investors focused on sustainable investment.Many innovative IoT startups with cutting-edge expertise across sectors are expected to become tomorrow’s unicorns.

The report highlights potential unicorns in the sustainable technology market ecosystem, focusing on VC investment, start-up stages, regional investment activities in sustainable technology, job analysis, corporate filing trends, and patent activity. Covers insights. A comprehensive view of innovative sustainable technology startups with cutting-edge expertise across sectors is projected to be the unicorn of tomorrow.

range

Based on the analyst’s own ranking of 10,000 top startups, 40 IoT startups in the world are the finalists, 25 of which are predicted to be future unicorns based on the analyst’s own machine learning model. increase.

The 10,000 top startups are spread across 70 countries, half of which are in the United States, followed by China. Key sectors of the startup universe include TMT (55%), pharmaceuticals and healthcare (11%), financial services (7%), retail (4%), followed by other sectors.

Predict future IoT unicorns by combining startup scorecards with machine learning models using three broad patent, employment, and investment trends for IoT startups over the years. Unicorn predictions have turned out to be true in recent years.

Reasons to buy

The story continues

Analysts’ potential unicorn list provides early predictive intelligence and makes it possible to find the winner of tomorrow today.

This model is a venture-funded company that can become a unicorn (at least $ 1 billion valuation) driven by an analyst’s own machine learning algorithm that decodes millions of interactions between key transaction attributes. To identify.

Main topics to cover:

1 IoT landscape

1.1 Major markets

1.2 Value chain analysis

1.3 Innovation Strength Model

1.4 VC investment trends

1.5 IoT investment at startup stage

1.6 IoT regional investment activities

1.7 IoT Patent Trends

1.8 Trends in IoT adoption

1.9 Filing analysis of IoT companies

1.10 Social media trends

Two IoT startups predicted to be unicorns

3 Methodology

Companies mentioned

Terramera Inc.

VanMoof BV

Genomatica Inc.

Einride AB

D`ishangtie Car Rental (Shenzhen) Co Ltd.

Enevate Corp.

Ioxus Inc

ClimaCell Inc

Superpedestrian Inc

TerViva

FreeWire Technologies Inc

Sono Motors GmbH

Newlight Technologies LLC

Malta Co., Ltd.

Agilyx Corporation

Skeleton Technologies Gmbh

Advanced Manufacturing Control Systems Ltd.

DroneSeed Inc

LevelTen Energy Inc

Omnidian Inc

Temperpack Technologies Inc

BreezoMeter Ltd

Shenzhen Recycling Technology Co., Ltd.

PosiGen LLC

TWAICE Technologies GmbH

Cowboy SA

Organica Water Inc.

Tipa Co., Ltd.

Tortuga Agricultural Technologies Inc

Clir Renewables Inc

Natel Energy Inc

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2hfki.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005774/en/

contact address

ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected]

Call 1-917-300-0470 for EST business hours Call 1-800-526-8630 for US / CAN toll-free numbers + 353-1-416-8900 for GMT business hours Please call

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/2021-future-unicorns-sustainable-technology-170500466.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos