Microsoft warns billions of Google Chrome users to stop using it now





The Google Chrome Downloads web page has alerts that notify users that their browser is old and not as reliable as Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft warns billions of Google Chrome users to stop their browsers (

Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Microsoft has issued a warning to notify users to stop using Google Chrome as a browser.

They urged people to choose Microsoft Edge instead-its own browser.

Microsoft Edge replaced Internet Explorer in 2015 and is the default browser for Windows 10 and 11.

However, Neowin has found that Microsoft is doing everything it can to discourage users from choosing to use Chrome.

The tech giant inserted a message to the user when he tried to download Chrome.

On the Google Chrome Downloads web page, Internet users encounter alerts notifying them that Chrome isn’t as reliable as Microsoft Edge and that Chrome is out of date.

Tech rivals Microsoft and Chrome encourage users to choose a browser (

image:

Getty Images)

This reminds users that “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, but with the added trust of Microsoft.”

Another more carefree person reads:’The browser is so 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge. ‘

However, Google is content with this behavior and sometimes sends its own warning words.

In one example, Google tells Internet users: ‘Google recommends using Chrome, a fast and secure browser. Try it? ‘

This message appears on search engines and other services.

The news came out last month after Google Chrome instructed users to update their web browsers without delay.

With the update, Chrome users can now use hidden features that can combat hacking.

What made this warning more worrisome than usual was that two issues discovered by Google’s cyber team were given a dreaded “zero-day” rating. This means that the bug is likely already known to criminals and hackers.

Therefore, the tech giant has told users to update to protect their privacy.

Chrome has instructed users to update to protect themselves from hackers (

image:

AFP via Getty Images)

The latest version of Chrome fixed eight software issues, two of which were considered high risk.

Both issues have been fixed, but only if the user has updated the Chrome browser.

Google confirmed the upgrade and said: “The Windows, Mac and Linux Stable channels have been updated to 95.0.4638.69 and will be rolled out in the coming days / weeks.

We would like to thank all the security researchers who worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from reaching stable channels. “

Bill Gates says the world will miss its 1.5C climate change target with a chilling warning

