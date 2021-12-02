Looking for a local tech job?Join FIU at Venture Miami Tech Recruitment Fair Today | FIU News





FIU students and graduates will have the opportunity to showcase their tech talent in front of local technology recruiters at the Venture Miami Tech Recruiting Fair today. Employers are trying to fill more than 1,100 positions with more than 30 technology companies.

The event is sponsored by the Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Venture Miami Initiative, which is committed to the growth of Miami’s technology and innovation sector. The event will take place at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus from 4 pm to 7 pm.

At this event, Panthers interested in moving the hands of #MiamiTech will be able to network and interact with some of the top institutions and organizations in the country by hiring them on the spot.

“FIU’s talented student and alumni pool is committed to true innovation and creativity, especially with the future of technology,” said FIU President, who participates in the fair with FIU’s Career and Human Resources Development and Human Resources Development Network. Mark B. Rosenberg of. “We are proud to work with this exceptional institution and organization lineup to continue training Miami’s future technology leaders while participating in such a crucial movement in Miami.”

A leading Florida technical expert, FIU is ready to graduate from Miami’s next generation of industry leaders. The university branch of the student organization Upsilon Pi Epsilon is responsible for Shell Hacks, Florida’s largest hackathon. Each year, the organization accepts nearly 1,000 students from across the country, creates innovative projects for social benefit, learns the latest in engineering technology, and connects with industry mentors from top technology companies.

The Venture Miami Tech Recruitment Fair is a collaboration between FIU, Mayor of Suarez, Venture Miami, Mayor of Miami Dade County, Daniela Levin Cava, and Miami Dade College. University of Miami, Human Resources Development Network, Florida Memorial University, and other organizations.

Venture Miami is a task force founded to realize the Miami Mayor’s vision as a technology hub, bringing together experts in technology, innovation, higher education and entrepreneurship.

The fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers need to prepare for on-site interviews and on-the-spot recruitment. Interested participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register, but walk-ups are always welcome.

