Google Greenlights PrestaShop Goods Integration





Google announced Thursday (December 2nd) that PrestaShop merchants around the world will be able to more easily integrate product inventory on search engine platforms via Google and PrestaShop Marketing, add-ons to the PrestaShop Essentials suite. Did.

PrestaShop Marketing with Google is available throughout France and in other countries where shopping campaigns are available. This will allow approximately 300,000 PrestaShop merchants to showcase their products across the Google Platform with just a few clicks.[ショッピング]Millions of people will be able to find products through tabs, image search, and YouTube.

As the holiday season goes into full swing, Google’s goal is to help shoppers look for inspiration, discover new products, and ultimately find what they’re looking for, Google said. It is stated in the announcement. That’s why we’re building an open ecosystem that connects merchants and customers around the world.

The collaboration with PrestaShop marks Google’s first major foray into e-commerce in France and Europe.

In June, Wish, a global e-commerce platform, partnered with PrestaShop to enable PrestaShop-supported over 300,000 brands and merchants to connect to Wish’s merchant dashboard to sync products and orders. Through, we have gained access to millions of Wish customers. Between the two platforms.

Meanwhile, French retail giant Carrefour announced earlier this week that it opened its first artificial intelligence (AI) -equipped store in Paris and named it Flash 10/10 (10 seconds for shopping and 10 seconds for payment). ..

Carrefour has tested this concept at its French headquarters for over a year and found that it provides a fast and accessible shopping experience for customers who can enter and exit the store without going through a gateway.

The Flash 10/10 store is equipped with 2,000 integrated AiFi sensors built into the shelves and 60 AI-equipped cameras placed on the ceiling to keep customers anonymous to protect consumer privacy. You can track it with.

