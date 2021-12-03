Google workers in the US will not return to the office as expected on January 10.





Google CEO Sundar Pichai will speak at the Google I / O Keynote on May 7, 2019 at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA.

Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

According to an email sent to employees on Thursday and seen by CNBC, Google does not require employees to return to the office on January 10th after all.

Chris Rakow, vice president of security at the company, said he was a full-time employee waiting until the New Year to assess when US offices could safely return to a “stable, long-term working environment.” I wrote in an email. Nowhere in the United States, according to his email, will adopt the hybrid work obligation on January 10 as planned.

New guidance is provided because most of the company’s employees were expected to return to the physical office three days a week after some previous delays. It also comes as a small but growing part of the company’s employees fighting the company’s vaccine obligations.

Health officials in the United States and around the world are concerned that the new Covid-19 mutant Omicron, which has about 50 mutations, is more infectious than previous strains and may circumvent vaccine protection to some extent. It states that it is.

According to Rackow’s email, Google will allow employees in their respective regions to determine a timeline to return to the office at specific locations. Google’s “local incident response team” also said it would help determine the “risk level” of each office.

Employees will no longer have to return on January 10, according to Rakou, but the company regains the muscle memory that employees “reunite directly with colleagues and stay in the office more regularly, if conditions permit.” We continue to encourage you to get started. “” The company notes that it will give to all full-time employees who need a 30-day period to move to a hybrid schedule.

“We will relearn the rhythm of working together in 2022, which will bring new opportunities and new challenges as we experiment with more flexible ways of working,” he said.

He went on to say that the company has opened 90% of its US offices so far, and nearly 40% of its US employees have joined the company in the last few weeks.

Rackow’s email doesn’t mention the latest Covid variants, but Google continues to create uncertainty for employees in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as new variants and travel bans continue to create these locations. It is said that it will postpone the plan to return to the office. ..

In a statement to CNBC, a spokesperson for a company said that Google had previously listed January 10 as the earliest possible return date and safely opened more than 90% of its US offices. I mentioned it repeatedly. “We will continue to determine when the office will reopen and will start a hybrid work week based on local conditions. Local conditions are dynamic and vary widely from place to place.”

