Google’s first Pixel smartwatch may be available in 2022 – Review Geek





These are not pictures of the rumored Pixel Watch.Google

After working with Samsung to develop a new version of Wear OS, Google seems to be finally working on the first Pixel Watch. This device may have a rounded bezelless display, Wear OS 3 operating system, and integration with Fitbit services.

According to an internal document reviewed by Business Insider, the Google Pixel hardware group is developing this smartwatch separately from the Fitbit team. The specs are still unknown, but Insider claims that the Pixel Watch is more expensive than the Fitbit and competes with flagship smartwatches such as the Apple Watch.

So, in addition to some high-end health and fitness sensors (such as SpO2 sensors), NFC contactless payment support, Bluetooth streaming for Spotify and other music players, and (preferably) smart quality of life such as mobile phones. Must have watch function Connection when away from smartphone.

What’s weird and interesting here is the Fitbit integration. I’m relieved to see that Google treats Fitbit and Wear OS as two separate products (combining them can ruin Fitbit), but the software side of Fitbit could turn into a service. There seems to be.

That’s a strange idea, but it’s not a bad idea. Fitbit has some of the most compelling fitness, sleep, and health tracking software available today and is embarrassing for most smartwatches and fitness trackers. Accessing the Fitbit app on a third-party smartwatch is great, especially if you don’t want to wear the same watch or fitness tracker every day.

Needless to say, Google has already brought Fitbit integration to Nest Hub. I was immediately aware of the availability of Fitbit tracking, regardless of the hardware I was using. Of course, that’s great unless Google ruins everything.

Insider’s friends say the Pixel Watch should be available later next year. Of course, Google can’t change its mind and release this product. Also, there is no evidence that Google calls the smartwatch a “Pixel Watch,” but some Google employees use this monica, according to Insider.

Source: Insider via The Verge

