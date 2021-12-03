Google postpones forced office return on January 10 in fear of Omicron





Google has postponed the mandatory return to the office from January 10th to an unspecified date because the Omicron variant raises the threat of a new coronavirus.

The company said it could send an email to employees reviewed by The Chronicle on Thursday to determine when individual offices would require employees to return, based on the status of the local coronavirus. ..

Google and other companies have repeatedly postponed return dates due to the continued spread and mutation of the coronavirus, despite the widespread availability of vaccines. The latest delays are reminiscent of delta variants that disrupt many corporate plans to bring workers back before and after this past Labor Day.

We were going to wait until the New Year to assess whether our office location is ready to move from voluntary telecommuting. A Google spokeswoman said it will continue to decide when the office will reopen and start hybrid work week based on local conditions. The situation in the area is dynamic and varies greatly from place to place. Our goal is to provide more choice and flexibility. Employees who work from home can continue to work from home, while offering employees who welcome the opportunity to come to the office the option to do it wherever possible.

CNBC first reported the email.

Google said in an email that more than 90% of US offices have been safely reopened and nearly 40% of employees have already joined the company. If Google employees need to come back, they will be given a 30-day transition period to settle into the hybrid. According to the email, work. The company requires most employees to be in the office at least three days a week.

Other Bay Area companies are also rethinking returns, and Salesforce reportedly abolished the return date after allowing employees to work remotely until the end of 2021. Apple has postponed mandatory returns until at least February.

Chloe Meyere, a spokeswoman for Meta, the parent company of the social media network, said Facebook is sticking to its previous return date in January 2022.

The long absence of office workers has hurt downtown around the world, especially San Francisco, where many restaurants and retailers have seen them go out of business. BART passenger numbers, traffic and sales tax revenues are below pre-pandemic levels, but have begun to recover as some workers return and more people are vaccinated. ..

Roland Li is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @rolandlisf

