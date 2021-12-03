Who is Georges Seurat? Why Google Doodle Honors French Post-Impressionist Artists Today





Google has become a neo-impressionist in honor of George Seurat’s artistic talent by dedicating Doodle on his 162nd birthday.

French artists are famous for developing an art technique called pointillism and leading the avant-garde movement in the 19th century.

Instead of blending colors in the usual way, the artist painted the paper in a series of dots to make the image visible when viewed from a distance.

Here’s everything you need to know about Google Doodle and George Seurat.

What does Google praise?

Google Doodle is taking a neo-impressionist position today as a way to celebrate the life of Georges Seurat, one of the leading avant-garde artists of the 19th century.

When you visit Google, you’ll see that the word Google above the search bar is written like the same dots that Seurat became famous for in a technique known as pointillism.

Google did this as a way to honor the artist on his 162nd birthday.

On Twitter, Google Doodle said: French painter Georges Seurat has created a new style of painting, pointillism, by applying thousands of small spots of pure color.

Here is a visionary person who connects the dots to give the world a new perspective.

Who is Georges Seurat?

Georges Seurat is the most well-known French artist for inventing painting techniques known as chromorminerism and pointirhythm, and has received much artistic recognition and appreciation during his life and beyond. I collected it.

His most famous work is Sunday afternoon on La Grande Jat Island (18841886), depicting the upper class members of the park leisurely along the river.

Based on the Neo-Impressionists, this painting is one of the symbols of art in the late 19th century and leads the avant-garde movement.

This painting, which took two years to develop by Seurat and consists of small dot-like strokes of multicolor paint, is the most famous depiction of his technique, pointillism.

The dot-like strokes are intended to allow the viewer to optically blend the colors independently, rather than blending the paint into the canvas itself.

It is currently included in the permanent collection of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Georges Seurat’s life

Surah was born in Paris on December 2, 1859 and died in 1891 at the age of 31.

He first studied art in 1878 with a sculptor and drawing call near his parents’ home on Magenta Boulevard, and then moved to Bozar Cole.

In 1879, when he finished his research, he served for a year in the military.

Upon returning to Paris, he rented a studio and spent the next few years learning his artistic monochrome techniques he learned while studying.

It is unknown what caused the death, but it is believed to have been caused by meningitis, pneumonia, infectious angina, and diphtheria, which were common at the time.

His son is believed to have died of a similar illness just two weeks later.

Seurat was in the middle of the title Circus at the time of his death.

His wife Madeleine Nobrock was pregnant with his second child at the time of his death, but died shortly after she gave birth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/culture/arts/who-is-georges-seurat-why-google-doodle-honouring-french-post-impressionist-artist-today-1331000

