After the transition, Apple announced the 2021 App Store Award Winners – TechCrunch





Register here to receive a summary of TechCrunchs’ largest and most important articles to your inbox daily at 3:00 pm PST.

Hello and welcome to the Daily Lunch on December 2, 2021! A lot is happening. More FinTech in Latin America. Actuator activation. App Store Award. Software sold out for a few weeks. There are many, so let’s conclude. Maybe the news slowdown will come next week? I’m looking forward to it!Alex

TechCrunch Top 3 Better.com shows you how to not fire people. Here is a small tip. If you raise hundreds of millions of dollars or announce that you have access, don’t fire your team immediately. Not only is it bad PR, it’s definitely just terrible. Anyway, Better.com had early access to half of the SPAC funds and then fired 9% of its staff. Grabs are published and quickly lose their value. GrabSPAC was supposed to be the best moment for the company. And despite raising a large amount of capital and avoiding the poison of shareholder redemptions, Grab’s stock still ate it hard today. Despite rising stock prices in the US, Nasdaq-listed Grab shed about 20% of its value, at least as long as I’m writing this to you. pain. Guess who won the App Store Awards: No, guess. I didn’t expect the Mobile League of Legends games to win the iPhone Game Awards. If the Grammy also owns the music market, it feels a bit anachronistic for Apple to pick a favorite every year. It’s a bit like a Grammy. You’ll probably need to run some sort of Best of TechCrunch collection to see if Apple News picks it up. Startups / VC Timnit Gebru gets a final laugh: Following Google’s attention-grabbing exit, former Alphabet AI ethicist Gebru is brand new, focusing on topics he felt were on the sidelines at Google. Established the laboratory DAIR. TechCrunch reports. They say that the best revenge is to live well. Or set up your own company to do a damn job. IRL buys AaBeZe Labs: This story makes me happy. There was a time when the app name didn’t make sense. And startups started to have names like Vertical SaaS 4 Ur Industry, and everything was a bit commercialized. IRL is a social app, but AaBeZe offers digital nutrition. Yes, the technology is strange. Take 17 types of virtual supplements to prevent infection with the virus. Say with me: ~ Community ~ Community has become a buzzword for startup spaces after it has become very expensive to buy audiences from social networks. So build your own community, and it allows you to get customers cheaper! viola! Not only that, but there’s a bit of context about what Playground is doing. According to a TechCrunch report, Playground is a social platform aimed at helping creators discover and develop their communities while helping creators monetize their viewers. (Remember that if you say you cash the community three times in the mirror, you only get coal in your stockings.) Two stories from Mexico: Mendel is a company that has proven to be very advantageous in the United States. Raised $ 35 million to tackle spending issues. .. And Kueski has added billions of dollars to his account to help grow the BNPL solution focused on Mexico. Glorify Raises Venture Capital: Christianity doesn’t say as much as raising venture capital to fund apps that sell people’s religious materials. And it should be noted that a16z returned Glorify to $ 40 million when he was tweeting Matthew 19:24. We estimate that $ 4 million will be a tithe. How much does it cost to deliver groceries? Trigger question. The answer is infinite capital. evidence? JOKR has just re-procured and Swiggy plans to save $ 700 million in its own immediate grocery delivery work. Four analysts analyze Bret Taylors’ pretty sweet week

Bret Taylor is on track. On Monday he chaired Twitter’s board of directors, and the next day Salesforce appointed him co-CEO and co-chair.

Enterprise reporter Ron Miller looks back on Taylor’s career to better understand how former Google Product Managers co-leaded one of the world’s most valuable companies. To get a more complete perspective, he interviewed four analysts.

Liz Herbert, VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester Research Holger Mueller, Analyst, Constellation Research Brent Leary, Founder and Principal Analyst, CRM Essentials Jason Wong, Analyst, Gartner

(TechCrunch + is a membership program that helps founders and start-up teams move forward. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc. TechCrunch Experts

TechCrunch wants to recommend software consultants with expertise in UI / UX, website development, mobile development, and more. If you are a software consultant, pass this survey to your clients. I would like to hear why they liked working with you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/12/02/daily-crunch-after-a-transitional-year-apple-announces-its-2021-app-store-award-winners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos