Google may actually be making a real pixel watch





Does the Pixel Watch with Wear OS lack the Apple Watch rival Android? Photo: Victoria Song / Gizmodo

The rumored factory has been teasing Android users for years with the potential of Google’s Android smartwatch, and new reports show that it may actually be happening at last.

According to an insider report, Google is working on Pixel-branded smartwatches as opposed to Fitbit smartwatches. Many speculated that this could happen after Google’s acquisition of Fitbit was completed earlier this year. So this watch could work just like Google’s Pixel smartphone. It acts as a showcase of what Google’s software can offer to other Android phone makers.

According to the report, smartwatches are called Rohan in Google’s office. It’s round rather than square like the Apple Watch, and it doesn’t have a physical bezel. This watch is expected to provide basic fitness tracking features such as step count and heart rate monitors, as well as other features that have been lifted from Fitbit. The Insider report refers to a specific Fitbit integration through a product called Nightlight. This is another internal codename that tells us very little about what it could do.

It’s unclear if this watch is called a Pixel Watch. Codename Rowan was thrown several times by leakers like Jon Prosser who unveiled what is called Google smartwatch rendering in April (though who knows they are legal). ..

Google has undergone a major overhaul of its wearables division over the past few years. I bought Fitbit after getting some of the Fossils technology. At one point, the aPixel Watch seemed inevitable, but this watch hasn’t happened. Recently, Google has rebranded its Android-based Wear OS software platform and partnered with Samsung to bring Samsung’s operating system back from its own OS to Wear OS. You can now experience the new Wear OS on some smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The sale of this watch has increased the market share of Android wearables in the last few months.

But that’s still not enough to move the needle where it’s needed. Google must offer something unique to compete with the Apple Watch, which has dominated the market for years and has pushed smartwatches from mere phone accessories to full-fledged health devices.

Google will probably rely hard on what that data can do for your health and fitness. In September, the company disbanded its health sector, but it sounded like a restructuring as it pursued other health initiatives. Rick Osterloh, head of hardware at Google, said at this year’s Google I / O (and in an interview with The Verge) that the company will integrate consumer health efforts into Fitbit to enable growth and ties. I did. Hopefully, they’re knitting an Android smartwatch that’s actually worth wearing.

