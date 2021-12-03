Google is reported to delay office returns in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa as varieties of Omicron spread.





Top line

According to Thursday’s report, in uncertainty about how contagious the new Omicron variant of coronavirus is, and as more countries report, Google is in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. A variant case that postponed the January 10 timeline to start a hybrid work model for employees.

Google’s building in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Getty Images by Artur Widak / Nur Photo)

NurPhoto via Getty Images Important Facts

CNBC reports that Chris Rakou, vice president of global security, will email U.S. employees Thursday to decide when to end remote work next year without having to start the hybrid work model on the scheduled date. He said it was planned.

According to CNBC, Rackow didn’t mention the omicron variant as the reason for the delay.

Matt Brittin, president of Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, said in a note received by Insiders that offices in these regions will decide when to return employees to their offices depending on local conditions. I said.

This decision was uncertain due to Omicron, as scientists are reportedly trying to understand how contagious or contagious it is and to assess the effectiveness of existing vaccines against it. He said it was due to sex.

A Google spokesperson told Forbes that it would decide when to start hybrid work based on local conditions and opened 90% of its offices in the United States, but confirmed reports of changes in the EMEA region and the United States. I have not.

Main background

In August, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that local offices would be able to decide when to end the voluntary telecommuting format after January 10.

tangent

In October, Amazon added flexibility to its hybrid working model by announcing that it’s up to individual teams to decide how many days or days of the week employees are in the office. Amazon employees will be working from home until January 3rd. Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, said: All of this has led to a slight change in course.

