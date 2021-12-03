Google Doodle Celebrate George Seurat: Why Celebrate His Birthday?





This Thursday, December 2nd, commemorates the 162nd anniversary of the birth of the French painter Georges Seurat, the creator of pointillism, and Google has decided to give him a new Doodle.

Born in a wealthy family in Paris, France, Seurat began art lessons as a teenager and entered the famous arts institution cole des Beaux-Arts in 1878 to study color theory and contrast.

Seurat was seduced by art at an early age

However, in November 1879, under the influence of the Impressionists Claude Monet and Camille Pissarro, he graduated from school to study on his own after joining the Army. A year later, he returned to Paris, paying special attention to the crafts of monochromatic works and reintroducing art.

Interested in the science of art, Slat studied color theory, perception, and the psychological power of lines and shapes. Inspired by the writings of French chemist Michel Uje Chevreul and American physicist Ogden Rood, this time we have added a color and scientific approach. The optical effect of his painting.

The prestigious venue for new works of art, the Paris Salon, had already given the opportunity to showcase his work in 1883 with his roommate’s pencil drawings, but a year later he painted his first major painting, The Bathers of Asnires. I declined.

Sunday afternoon on La Grande Jat Island

This episode led the French painter to work on his signature work, A Sunday Afternoon on La Grande Jat Island. Seurat applied pointillism techniques to mural-sized canvases using thousands of small dots and brush strokes.

This work of art, which took two years to complete and is now part of the Art Institute of Chicago’s permanent collection, depicts a Jambon-beur as he walks through a park on the island of the Seine.

Seurat died in 1891 at the age of only 31. This may have been meningitis or pneumonia, after a short illness that is not clear to date.

The new Google Doodle demonstrates a pointillism technique that uses 200,000 small brushstrokes and contrasting color touches to depict Sunday afternoon on La Grande Jat Island.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/us-news/2021/12/02/61a8f962ca4741ad728b45dd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos