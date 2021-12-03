Team Canada’s presence at WPC Houston introduces countries’ global energy leadership





Canada will enjoy the global energy spotlight in early December, given its important mission.

Challenge: Based on the momentum of the World Oil Conference in Houston, plan and execute the 24th World Oil Conference in Calgary in September 2023, on the road to Net Zero, the theme of the energy transition. I will work on it.

In Houston in early December, the WPC Canada team will be handed a “torch” by the US organizer of the 23rd Congress. There, the world will already be familiar with Canada through the presence of Team Canada. This is made possible by various sponsors and supporters. They range from large and small companies to investment attracting institutions, innovation and research institutes.

Their support exceeds the cost of the sponsorship package, said Dennis Panshaw, chairman of the Calgary Parliament.

“Our sponsor is one of our most important stakeholders,” Painchaud explained. “Their presence and support will help enable Canada’s innovation and leadership reality in the context of global energy.”

For engineering companies like Hatch, an employee-owned, already global organization with a strong spirit of energy transformation, supporting Team Canada at the Houston Conference is by introducing talent, projects and research. Putting Canada in the context of leadership. Managing Director of Hatch Oil & Gas.

“As a Canadian company with a global oil and gas center of excellence in Alberta and a growing team in Houston, we have our solutions optimizing environmental protection, economic prosperity, social justice and culture. We are working closely with the community in which we live to ensure that we are vibrant, “Save explained. “Houston Support Team Canada is perfectly aligned with our goal of positioning Canada as a global energy leader … Together with our Houston colleagues, we hope to generate more interest. increase [in Canada] Inspire the idea of ​​joining Calgary in 2023. “

Saving points on Canada’s capabilities in heavy oil, bitumen processing, and CCUS in a global context, “it is important to share knowledge with the world as the transition is on track.”

For research and innovation institutions like Alberta Innovates, the Houston Parliament represents an important opportunity to attract new players to Canada. In particular, in sync with the Calgary-sponsored parliament in 2023, Executive Director Brian Helfenbaum said.

“Canada has proven to be the third largest oil reserves on the planet. It also has strict regulatory and environmental policies. In summary, Canada has an eye on ongoing energy shifts and net-zero ambitions. We have the infrastructure and expertise to produce and utilize hydrocarbons in innovative ways, ”explains Helfenbaum. “These are key factors in driving innovation. We are proud to tell the story of ongoing domestic ingenuity to connect with global customers while raising the profile of Alberta Innovates.”

However, Team Canada’s support does not come from large companies.

For companies like Matidor Technologies, a map-based project management software company, by supporting Canada’s presence in Houston, it “provides a story based on the experience of working with many Canadian oil and gas producers.” can do. Founded Matidor with Vincent Lam. Matidor’s technology platform provides a way for producers and their environmental consultants to collaborate on-site to visualize projects and “improve their productivity and sustainability efforts more effectively.”

“We are proud to support Canada’s oil and gas industry and promote better environmental awareness. We are talking to oil and gas producers and consultants. As we participate in many industry groups, we would like to support Team Canada. Our goal by supporting Team Canada in Houston this time is which new software to improve productivity through innovation. To raise awareness of how it can be adopted. “

For Machidor, Houston is also a global opportunity to tell a Canadian competency story. “This is an important aspect of the industry as we need to pay attention to environmental responsibility as well as oil production. Canada is the benchmark for environmental cleanup and commitment across the oil and gas industry. Should be the focus of other geographic regions outside Canada with a focus on extraction and production, “Huang explained.

Beyond corporate and innovation system supporters, investment attracting organizations see Houston as an opportunity to market Alberta as an attractive place to invest. Institutions such as Invest Alberta point out that quality foreign investment has a positive impact on Alberta through job creation and economic resilience.

“Our global focus means we are in key markets such as China, India and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand to the United States, Europe and the United Arab Emirates,” said CEO Rick Christianse. I am saying. “One of our priority sectors for investment from these markets is energy and petrochemicals. Alberta has abundant low-cost raw materials, major industrial clusters, skilled workers, and carbon. With its geological capacity for recovery and sequestration, it is well-positioned to attract these types of investments. Alberta is already a hub for oil, gas and petrochemicals and a world leader in clean hydrogen production. Is rapidly establishing its position as. “

Invest Alberta’s model provides support tailored to enterprises, investors, and major new projects (processes enabled by an expanding international office network), breaking down barriers to rapid scale-up. Focuses on.

“As part of Team Canada’s presence at WPC Houston, Invest Alberta confirms that Alberta is a top priority for potential investors looking to invest in the future of sustainable resource development. This is not only the home of Oil Sands, one of the largest non-conventional oil deposits in the world, but also the abundant supply of low emissions and affordable blue hydrogen. Experience in hydrogen production, and carbon recovery and storage. “

Team Canada Sponsor Alberta Innovates Bennett Jones Embridge TC Energy Calgary City Calgary Economic Development Tourism Calgary CNRL Emission Reduction Alberta geoLOGIC System Hatch Invest Alberta Invest in Canada MELA AMGAS Air Canada Machidor Technology Sancord Richa AI Lab

