Inside Innovation: See Spot Run, See Spot Scan





Effortlessly navigate dangerous construction sites with high-tech cameras and laser scanners to capture and document data, and immediately report to owners in response to commands. Good boy, spot!

Spot the Robot Dog has been around for a few years now, but it’s mostly new. Now Spot is learning new tricks and becoming more economical and adaptable.

A four-legged robot may look a little scary at first. Audiences looking at the BBC’s recent adaptation of the HG Wells Space War will recognize numerous spots as autonomous assassins programmed to wipe out humanity from Earth.

Perhaps the possibility of Spot’s militaristic adaptation explains why all buyers must be licensed as a commercial contractor who has passed a security background check.

The terms of sale also prohibit the use of the spot for illegal or ultra-dangerous purposes, or for purposes that may increase the spread of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons, or the development of missile technology.

Boston Dynamics has spent thousands of hours programming Spots, especially with regard to its ability to recognize and react to different environments. The spot is rugged and designed to carry relatively heavy payload sensing equipment.

However, Spot has a significant price tag. US $ 75,000 base including 2 batteries, tablet controller, and yes, free shipping.

However, payload detection can cost thousands more. Trimble and Boston Dynamics formed a strategic alliance in 2020 to combine Spots mobility with the Trimbles catalog of data acquisition solutions.

This relationship gives Trimble the exclusive right to sell and support spot robots with integrated scanning, total stations, and GNSS technology for the construction market, Trimble says.

Given that serious price tag, what value does Spot bring to your site?

Brian Ringley, Construction Technology Manager at Boston Dynamics, explains that Spot allows designers and upstream professionals to be on-site immediately without being on-site.

This gives you the freedom and flexibility to make great adjustments, catching errors, adjusting for discrepancies, and addressing document gaps.

TRIMBLESpot the Robot Dog is used at construction sites and is equipped with a high-tech camera or laser scanner that captures data, documents it, and reports it to the user. Trimble and Boston Dynamics formed a strategic alliance in 2020 to combine Spots mobility with the Trimbles catalog of data acquisition solutions.

Construction sites are temporary, changing daily, and chaotic, Ringley explains in a blog published by Trimble. Owners usually do not want to invest in much sensor infrastructure at that stage. Having spot mobility works really well at that stage. After the construction stage, Spot provides the contractor with valuable data and hands it over to the owner. Owners can continue to use Spot for regular maintenance monitoring and more.

For example, with a Trimbles X7 3D scanner (list US $ 25,000), Spot continuously scans and verifies progress in real time, without the delay normally incurred when using the required third-party services. However, you can program it to manipulate itself in a pre-determined way. Information transfer and interpretation.

Equipped with a 3D laser scanner to collect accurate information, programming Spot to run routine routes allows designers and builders to remotely measure critical areas of the site. You can then use this 3D data to compare the finished state to the project design intent in BIM, revealing conflicts early and minimizing redo.

Of course, there are several robot monitoring and data acquisition options available, such as drones and various on-site image capture cameras. However, the spot feature, which collects ground-level data on a regular basis and quickly moves from one site to another, is appealing.

Another interesting adaptation is to use the data collected by Spot to validate work completed in an objective, semi-autonomous, and low labor cost manner. Trimble believes that this will open up new areas for business-related purposes in construction robotics, in which case it will improve the flow of payments to contractors and subcontractors.

Ringley says this will allow subscribers to place more competitive bids and get guaranteed and quick payments. It may also run tighter vessels and encourage some extra charges from the owner to ensure that the book is up to date. This is a major differentiator for owners when choosing a GC.

John Bleasby is a freelance writer based in Coldwater, Ontario. Please send your comments and ideas for the Inside Innovation column to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://canada.constructconnect.com/dcn/news/technology/2021/12/inside-innovation-see-spot-run-see-spot-scan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos