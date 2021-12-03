Google has postponed its return to the office in January amid growing concerns about Omicron





Due to the prolonged threat of COVID-19, Google employees will not return to the office as scheduled for January.

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL, + 1.36% GOOG, + 1.52% Google sent an email to employees on Thursday, and CNBC first stated that the January 10 target date was delayed again. , Long-term working environment. The new return date is not mentioned. The email reportedly did not specifically mention a variant of Omicron.

Google’s hybrid work plan expects workers to work in the office at least three days a week, if safe. In an email to MarketWatch, a Google spokesperson confirmed the content of the email and said the company would wait until the New Year and decide to implement a hybrid plan based on local conditions.

According to a Google spokesperson, 90% of Google’s US offices are open, and about 40% of Google’s workers have voluntarily returned to their offices.

Separately, Business Insider reported earlier Thursday that Google’s return-to-work plans for workers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa were also postponed due to Omicron and a new travel ban.

Delays arise as concerns grow about the newly discovered Omicron variant of COVID-19. Although the variants are not fully understood, some experts are concerned that they may be more contagious and more resistant to vaccines than previous COVID variants. On Thursday, the Biden administration announced an enhanced COVID test this winter, extending the mask mandate for air and public transport.

When the pandemic broke out in March 2020, tech companies are believed to have led the office closure and decisions were made about when other companies would likewise require employees to enter the office. ..

Google and other big companies wanted to be back in the office altogether this fall, but the proliferation of Delta variants has led many to postpone that date until January.

Last month, Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.61%, postponed the return date from January to February 1 before the discovery of the Omicron variant. In the office in January. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -0.18%, DoorDash Inc. DASH, + 2.78%, Salesforce.com Inc. CRM, + 3.86%, Uber Technology Inc. UBER, + 5.83%, at least so far back in January It’s a schedule. ..

