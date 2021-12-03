The new report claims that the Google Pixel Watch could definitely come out in 2022.





Google is reportedly doing a Pixel Watch this time without a doubt. This time it’s completely happening, unlike many, many, many, and countless other rumors about this! -Say all the reports on how it’s happening. Forgive me for being skeptical after being exposed to too many PixelWatch rumors over the years.

Anyway, in 2022 things will fully appear and exist and be sold (perhaps in a handful of countries where Google sells pixel phones). The future wearable is codenamed Rohan, and executives “told employees that they plan to launch a watch next year.”

The watch will run Wear OS 3 and “introduce the latest version of Google’s smartwatch software to customers and partners.” You’ve never heard of SamsungGalaxyWatch4 being there and running its software. It’s hidden under the layers of the Samsung One UI, so Google’s true wearable design vision remains elusive.

GalaxyWatch4 runs Wear OS 3 and actually exists

Google watches are round, “no physical bezel”, “by artistic rendering”, “and the employee who saw it” from the source of this report. A screen without a bezel? Wow, imagine. Oh wait, I’m talking about “artistic rendering” here, but hasn’t it been exaggerated for marketing purposes in the history of the mobile world? That’s right, Lenovo?

Not surprisingly, the Pixel Watch is “getting health and fitness indicators” and “accelerating this year.” Google also provides testing and feedback to employees outside the smartwatch team. One of those feedback sessions took place in November, which is somehow important.

It’s not yet natural for this to be sold as a Pixel Watch, but at least it makes sense. More than any part of Google’s wearable strategy so far-oh no, giving Samsung exclusive early access to Wear OS 3 was actually a good move in the future, so There is also that.

What is clear is that Rohan is not a Fitbit device. Google acquired Fitbit last year, the deal closed in January, and said Fitbit will “finally” make Wear OS watches, but so far nothing has been gained from the acquisition. But hey, at least Fitbit isn’t closed yet.

The Fitbit Group was subsequently integrated into Google’s Devices and Services division, and recently integrated the wearable team into the Fitbit Group. Some previously announced Fitbit and Wear OS integrations (with respect to some Fitbit features available on Wear OS) are still under development and may debut on Rohan.

Rohan has some great features such as heart rate monitor and step counting, which makes it “in its current form” and “requires daily charging”. According to one employee who tested the device, the charging itself is clearly slow. This watch uses its own band like Apple because the band market is too profitable to offer using standards.

The earliest possible launch will be next spring, but only if the latest test round is successful. Rohan intends to compete with the Apple Watch, and at least in terms of battery life, if this report is correct, it already seems to be working very well. The price is also higher than Fitbit, which means that the Pixel Watch will be at least $ 349, given that Sense was launched for $ 299.

Source 1 | Source 2

