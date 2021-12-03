Latency, cost management at the top of the list of streaming technology challenges





San Francisco, Calif .—A new survey of video developers by Bitmovin highlights many of the ongoing technical challenges facing streaming services, with 41% of those technicians facing low live latency. It manages costs such as bandwidth and storage. (33%), playback on all devices (32%), consistent monitoring and analysis (31%), and ad insertion (31%).

In Bitmovin’s 5th Annual Video Developer Report, 41% of developers cited low-latency streaming as a key technical opportunity for innovation in services, followed by large-scale livestreaming (33%). It lists viewer engagement and consumption (28%). Media delivery and delivery (26%) and content protection and security (26%)

Regarding the adoption of AI and machine learning, a survey found that 43% of respondents used AI and machine learning for voice-to-text conversion and voice-to-text efforts, followed by video tagging and classification. (35%). Personalization (34%), scene or shot boundary identification (34%), video quality optimization (33%), object detection (33%) recommendations (30%), and quality of service (24%) .. Only 12% said they had no plans to use AI or machine learning.

As for other technologies, research has shown a growing interest in commercial encoders, with 54% using them, while 37% use open source encoders.

The use of cloud-based encoding services is also increasing, reaching 33% in the 2021 survey, up from 32% in 2020 and 29% in 2019.

The study also found increased consumption and variability in device preferences. Eighty-one percent of respondents streamed via HTML5 on their desktop browsers, followed by 57% on Android via HTML5. Philips was the preferred smart TV brand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Visio was the pack leader in North America.

Interestingly, the Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4) is North America’s most popular streaming console, surpassing many smart TV brands. The use of consoles in all other parts of the world is much less.

The report also found that streaming device usage varies significantly around the world. Apple TV is the most popular in North America and the Asia Pacific region, but only fifth in Latin America (LATAM). Android TV is preferred by LATAM (44%) and EMEA (51%), while other TVs such as Chromecast TV are significantly behind LATAM by 44% and EMEA by 38%.

The study also highlighted some notable and important changes in the use of codecs. The AVC / H.264 video codecs continue to dominate the reach of the device, but newer and more efficient codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1 all increased their testing and production use in 2021. HEVC is currently a survey respondent.

The study shows increased use of AV1 on consumer platforms such as YouTube and Netflix, and support from affordable devices such as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max could increase AV1 adoption throughout the ecosystem. I found out that there is sex.

The dominant audio codec, AAC, continued to maintain its top position, but while the popularity and use of multiple Dolby audio formats increased, it declined somewhat over the past year.

Interestingly, HLS, the most popular streaming format, has increased its adoption of CMAF from 21% to 26%, while its initial usage has decreased.

“This year’s Video Developer Report reveals some indicators of continued maturity across the industry,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin. “We are witnessing an increase in overall consumption, along with consumer pressure to accelerate innovation and enhance innovation and personalization to provide the seamless streaming experience consumers expect. Even at the core of this year’s results, video analysis platforms are becoming more important as a key element of scalability and successful workflows. ”

Bitmovin conducted a video developer survey from July 7th to August 22nd, 2021 for the fifth consecutive year. Bitmovin surveyed a sample set of 538 video developers, industry experts, customers and prospects from 65 countries.

A complete report with details on specific technologies and trends is available here.

