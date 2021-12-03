Check out what the coolest retail technology of the week reveals — Retail Innovation Hub





ICA group

ICA Gruppen is now operational in an automated warehouse using Ocado Group’s technology in Brunna, a suburb of Stockholm.

The ICA states that Sweden was the first retailer to open a facility with an online grocery automation solution.

The total area of ​​the warehouse is 32,000 square meters. E-commerce operations at Jordbro will be gradually moved to new facilities.

LNING

Shoppers at the Edeka Center LNING Rietberg in Germany can now use the Nomitris smartphone-based checkout system.

To do so, they attach their phone to their shopping cart holder. The item is then scanned through the smartphone’s camera. Apps with Nomitris computer vision also detect false scans.

Finally, the customer presents the barcode at the designated checkout to pay and leave.

Yango Deli UK

Yango Deli UK, the rapid grocery delivery division of Russian tech giant Yandex, offers Christmas trees with a combination of regular groceries and household items.

A 5-foot Norwegian spruce tree will be delivered within 15 minutes.

They were founded in Scotland by the brothers Josh and Sam Lyle and are supplied by Pines and Needles, who became a hot topic when providing trees to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2016.

Sainsbury

Last month, Sainsburys reported that it plans to open a cashierless store in London using Amazons Just Walk Out technology in late November.

This will be the first customer outside the United States of technology that powers the Amazon Go and Fresh stores, as we pointed out at the time.

The SmartShop Pick & Go store was opened to the public this week after being tested by Sainsbury’s staff.

02 02

O2 has opened the AR Store of the Future on Snapchat as part of Black Friday’s work.

From Black Friday to December 8th, the first to be marketed as a UK telephone company, Snapchatters can visit the store and click on the item to find out more.

It also exists throughout the lens experience[今すぐ購入]You can also purchase from the button.

