Tong seen as a good bridge between the CDT and the Innovation Office





News from California Chief Information Officer Amy Tongs plans to move to the state’s Digital Innovation Office on Thursday, thanks to Tong since it was announced Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsomes’ office. I expressed my intention.

Forty-eight-year-old Tong will leave the California Minister of Technology (CDT) at the end of the month after five years as CIO and department director. Starting next month, Shell will be director of the Office of Digital Innovation (ODI), a fairly new component of the State Government, which is part of the California Government Administration (GovOps), like CDT.

Udaya Patnaik, an entrepreneur who co-founded Jump Associates, a management consulting firm based in San Mateo, resigned from his role as ODI Director in October. He took office in June 2020. ODI was created in 2019.

As the state’s CIO, Tong has led the CDT through several difficult stages, including technology-related controversies involving the Employment Development Department and the Automotive Department. She was also the Newsoms champion to drive faster and more agile innovation in government technology, including the philosophical change in procurement, the Request for Innovation Ideas (RFI2).

Fuzhou CIO Russ Nichols, who is also the Chief Information Officer of the CDT, will represent the CIO until a successor to Tongs is appointed. Nichols is an award-winning state technology governance veteran and was Head of Institutional Information for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation before moving to the role of CDT in March. He wasn’t asked to comment on Thursday.

In a statement to Techwire on Thursday, Tong said: While at the CDT, I was inspired and privileged to work with a great team of talented civil servants dedicated to protecting the health and well-being of all Californians. We look forward to the same inspiration and collaboration from our new colleagues at ODI. I am relieved to know that CDT continues to excel under its executive and senior leadership teams and look forward to partnering in future work.

Tong is expected to discuss her new role at the Virtual Techwire State of Technology CA Industry Forum on Friday. She is the main speaker in this forum.

Amy has been doing a great job of providing technology to California citizens for over five years. Teri Takai, Vice President of e.Republic, Techwire’s parent company, is also the CIO of the State of California and Michigan, and the CIO of the US Department of Defense. Department of Defense. Takai told Techwire that she was a solid hand in the technology wheel as the country has weathered over the last two years. She takes that strategic approach to her new position and continues to make California an innovative state.

Michael Wilkenning, a former strategic adviser to Newsom, a longtime executive of the California Government, and a longtime collaborator with Ton, believes the move is good for everyone. Wilkenning was Deputy Secretary when Ton was appointed Chief Deputy Director of OSI under CHHS, and then Deputy Secretary of the California Health and Welfare Agency (CHHS).

In 2014, we first hired Amy as OSI’s chief deputy, and I was able to work with her for almost seven years, Wilkinging told Techwire in an interview Thursday. In her role at OSI and her role at CDT, she has always focused on how technology can improve the lives of Californians and provide more equitable access. It has always been her foundation.

Perhaps the best example is broadband. It’s the foundation of modern life, whether it’s medical, educational, or professional, to actually see it from the perspective of access to the Internet, not from a technology perspective. Or recreation. Wilkenning said she has always been very focused on how to use it as a lens to improve people’s access.

Obviously, she’s a leader in rethinking how California procures and implements technology, first moving to agile and modular in child welfare projects, and then going to Wilkenning’s technology department. I used it many times. Said. She worked very closely with me during COVID, and she is still doing something with COVID. She was essential to the technology solutions implemented during COVID that focused on improving overall access to information and services.

Sami Gallegos, Deputy Foreign Minister of CHHS, tweeted her reaction to the news of the Tong movement. Seeing Amy Ton managing some of the most complex technology initiatives during this COVID-19 pandemic, I always felt like I was witnessing history. It’s an honor to work with her and the @CADeptTech team. I look forward to seeing her play the role of ODI Director!

Congratulations #AmyTong wrote a tweet by Republican political veteran Richard Costigan, who worked for the Legislature and Governor Arnold Schwarzeneggers. Great decision by @GavinNewsom to appoint Amy to this role.

Former Fuzhou CIO of Tongs and Criscles, Chief Deputy Head of CDT, also praised Tongs.

Cruz told Techwire that Amy was a true pioneer in leading the state’s digital transformation and modernization efforts. Under her leadership, move the State Technology Leadership brand forward with many high-profile initiatives such as developing and creating the first digital innovation and engagement offices, modernizing procurement, security operations centers, and moving to a single unit. I was able to adopt it. A state-wide email system, and a state-wide cloud strategy as a concrete example of positive change.

After leaving CDT in April 2019, Cruz served as CIO of San Joaquin County for two years before playing his current role as Tanium CIO of State, Rural and Education this year. He said he was still grateful for the help of the CDT team for the success he and Tong shared.

Of course, this would not have been possible without the support of a highly talented leadership team that we were able to meet, in support of the vision planted with the support of technical leaders from other states. Cruz said. I hope she will do her best in her new role as director of the Digital Innovation Office and continue to succeed.

CDT tweeted a note of encouragement to Tong after the announcement on Wednesday. Congratulations to AmyTong. Your CDT family is proud of you. We look forward to continuing our close partnership as we take on the new role of @CaliforniaODI on January 1st.

ODI’s Twitter response was also positive. I am very happy to welcome Amy Tong to ODI. Amy brings a wealth of experience, energy and innovative vision to ODI. Looking forward to the new year, start running!

Jennifer Pahlka, co-founder and executive director of Code for America and former Deputy Chief Technology Officer of the White House, was also encouraged.

Everyone in California is grateful to Amy Ton for her service over the last five years, Paulka tweeted. I’m very excited to see her join the Office of Innovation.

Strategically, this move is good, Wilkenning said. Wilkenning is currently a senior technical and delivery advisor to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

I think she will be a really good bridge between CDT and ODI, Wilkenning said. She brings a wealth of experience and passion for improving the lives of Californians in her role. As she takes on new leadership positions, I think they will be really good skills and a good background for her.

He also said Tong has built a strong executive team, appointed Nichols as Deputy CIO of the state, and former Google Ventures executive Rick Klau as the state’s new chief innovation officer.

According to Wilkenning, we’ve made some changes to the CDT lately, so I think it’s pretty good at this point. She really strengthened the bench. She has placed really good people there, and I think Ames wants to see the CDT succeed. She will guide the relationship between CDT and ODI, understand how these two entities work together, and help define the space in which they work independently.

Tong will be speaking at State of Technology Friday at 9am and will be interviewed by Techwire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techwire.net/tong-seen-as-good-bridge-between-cdt-innovation-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos