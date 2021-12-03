Technology Leaders at VSTECS CXO Innovation Summit 2021 – Manila Breaking News





VSTECS Phils, Inc. Is a technology brand and IT leader aimed at helping participants navigate the future of digital business in this year’s edition of the CXO Innovation Summit 2021, which will take place December 7-10, 2021. Hosts the largest virtual rally in.

The goal of this year’s CXO Innovation Summit is to help overcome the many complications brought about by this pandemic, foster a culture of change, and embrace the idea of ​​digital first. VSTECS Phils. Jimmy D. Go, President and CEO of Inc., criticizes how technology continues to change its business through vendor lenses and the importance of preparing for a future powered by automation. Check with.

Since 2018, this event has been an important place for technology providers and key IT decision makers to exchange insights, industry trends and the latest in technology. This year’s theme is Smarter Business. A smarter world. It will be highlighted in a lecture curated on four topics of interest.

Moving data: Impact on emerging technologies

Data is arguably the driving force behind digital transformation and the lifeline of AI. When used properly, it drives innovation, enhances competitiveness and enhances the customer experience. According to IDC, the amount of digital data created over the next five years will be more than double the amount of data created since the advent of digital storage. The total world data is projected to reach up to 175 zettabytes in 2025. By 2025, all connected people around the world (about 75% of the total population at the time) will use digital data more than 4,900 times a day. , About once every 18 seconds. The IoT devices that generate much of this data will generate over 90ZB of data in 2025.

With the explosive growth of data and the way it drives innovation, without the right tools, it is impossible to unleash its true value. The session of the day examines the key role of data in the success of AI and ML applications focused on data collection and data management solutions. It guides participants on how to devise effective data strategies.

Hyper Connected World

Advances in communication and networking technology have changed the way information is created, processed, and shared. As the number of IoT devices continues to grow, 5G will play a key role in making IoT more efficient and effective and enabling the transmission of large amounts of data in real time. With the massive adoption of digital technology, increased use of mobile devices and sensors, and the proliferation of data capture devices, the data situation is more than ever. According to Bernard Marr, increasing data volumes, faster networks and processors, and democratization of data are all in place and will impact society in ways that far exceed the sum of those parts.

The track describes trends that will impact the future of connectivity, the impact of hyperconnected worlds, and how organizations need to rethink their data storage strategies due to data spikes.

Cyber ​​security and threat intelligence

The unprecedented surge in online migration presents new forms of challenge, including alarming cases of cyberattacks of different forms, scopes and frequencies. Cyber ​​criminals have seized the opportunity to launch dangerous attacks that could lead to a cyber pandemic. Among other things, the growing consumer demand for digital technology, the rise of digital wallets, the changing corporate networks that enable remote workers, the rapid acceleration of digital transformation initiatives, and the use of personal devices that enable remote work. Cyber ​​crime.

As remote work acts as a new standard, it is imperative to enable more secure data access.

The session will focus on the tools needed for an organization to survive and succeed in the post-pandemic era and the evolving face of cyber threats, including AI-enabled cyberattacks.

The future of business

The covid-19 pandemic has accelerated digital adoption, which impacts business priorities and timelines. According to a Mckinsey & Company survey, digital adoption has increased by an average of seven years, but the Asia Pacific region has made 10 years of progress in a few months. Many of these changes will change the way we work and live forever.

With the unprecedented growth of cloud adoption, globalization, explosive growth of data, the emergence of disruptive technologies, growing confidence in e-commerce, remote work becoming the new standard and the evolving trend of networking, we How do you prepare for the future? What is the future of work? How will these changes change the future of our business?

This year’s CXO Summit is attended by 39 major ICT brands featuring 73 sessions and 72 local and regional speakers. Alibaba Cloud, APC by Schneider, Automation Anywhere, Cisco, Citrix, Cloudera, Cohesity, Commvault, Dell Technologies, FireEye, Fortinet, H3C, HPE, Huawei, IBM, iBoss, Informatica, Juniper, Kaspersky, LogMein, MicroFocus, Microsoft, NetApp , Nvidia, Nutanix, Oracle, Poly, Riverbed, RSA, Rubrik, SAP, SAS, SuperMicro, Sunmi, Suse, Trend Micro, VMware, Yugabyte and Zebra have confirmed their participation in the online summit.

This online event is exclusive to executive-level ICT executives.Contact us by email to register for free [email protected]

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Click here to sign up

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/12/03/tech-leaders-to-gather-at-vstecs-cxo-innovation-summit-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos