You can now install the Play Store app on your Android TV directly from your smartphone





Update (12/03/2021 @ 03: 44ET):[インストール]Button new device dropdown menus are now widely available. Scroll to the bottom for more information. Articles published on November 15, 2021 are stored below.

At I / O 2021 in May, Google announced new features that make finding and installing apps on Wear OS devices much easier.This feature allows you to use the Google Play Store[インストール]A drop-down menu has been added to the button to allow users to install the app on their Wear OS smartwatch directly from their smartphone. The company is currently rolling out similar solutions for Android TV devices, making it easy for users to install apps from their phones to their TVs.

Currently, if you want to install the app on your Android TV, you need to open the Play Store on the TV itself and install the app. You can install the app on your Android TV from the web version of the Play Store, but not from your mobile phone. However, according to Reddituser r / avigi, Google is finally rolling out this feature to some users.

(Screenshot: u / avigi)

As you can see in the attached screenshot, the latest version of the Google Play store[インストール]The button has a drop-down menu. Tap it to see a list of available devices, such as Android TVs connected to your account. Tap the checkbox next to your Android TV and[インストール]You can install the app on your Android TV with the tap of a button.

This new feature is not currently widely available and seems to be being rolled out through server-side updates. It does not appear on devices running the latest Google Play Store updates. However, the comments on the Reddit post linked above indicate that it is available to some users. Google hasn’t issued an official statement about the rollout, but we expect this feature to be visible to more users in the coming days. We will let you know the details as soon as they are available.

Update: A new dropdown menu is now available to more users

According to a recent report, the Google Play store[インストール]The button’s new dropdown device menu is now widely available. It’s available on all phones in the Play Store list of apps compatible with Android TV.

If you haven’t received this feature yet, try manually updating the Google Play Store on your device. If you have installed the latest Play Store Update and you still don’t see the feature, you may have to wait a few more days.

