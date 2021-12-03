Google’s first smartwatch leaks as a rival to the 2022 Apple Watch





Insiders claim that Google is preparing to release its own smartwatch, which may hit the market next year. Google’s long-rumored smartwatch, dubbed the Pixel Watch, is designed to compete with the Apple Watch, according to sources, to give Wear OS the boost it needs to get consumer attention. May give.

Camill Smic / Shutterstock

PixelWatch details leaked

Insiders report that Google is preparing to launch the first smartwatch under its own brand in 2022. According to the report, the details are from an anonymous employee of the company. Like other leaks, Google hasn’t commented on the alleged model and related details.

Assuming the source is correct, Google is introducing the latest Wear OS features and designing smartwatches that compete with the Apple Watch. It’s still unclear what this alleged model will be called, but insiders claim that Google has codenamed the watch “Rohan.”

Rohan is reported to feature a round design, similar to that found on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4. This is different from the Apple Watch and similar style Fitbit wearables that are now part of Google’s broad portfolio.

Insiders also claim to have shown a rendering of the clock without the physical bezel. Similarly, there seems to be at least a prototype version of Rohan, as Google employees are reported to be allowed to use the device for feedback purposes.

Other leaked details include the presence of “basic” health tracking capabilities, heart rate monitors, proprietary bands, and the potential for Fitbit integration (typically deployed on Wear OS). Not so exciting is the claim that Rohan may need to be billed daily, at least based on the tester’s allegations of feedback, but it is subject to change before the final product hits the market.

Why PixelWatch is so important

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard the codename Rohan in connection with a Google-branded smartwatch. In April, the YouTube channel Front Page Tech released a video containing renderings that allegedly show the design of the device. It also claims that its internal name is Rohan and its product name is Google Pixel Watch.

Google’s Wear OS has been around for years, but claims only a small percentage of the smartwatch market and has received little attention from the general public. Counterpoint Research reported in November that Wear OS accounted for only 17.3% of smartwatch shipments in the third quarter of 2021.

That figure is still below Apple’s 21.8%, but represents a significant leap from the just 3.2% market share held by Google’s platform in the same quarter last year. Analysts point to Samsung as the driving force behind this surge in purchases. The company recently integrated the Tizen platform with Wear OS.

While this team-up has proven to be fruitful for Google, it also raises questions about whether Wear OS can really compete with Apple based solely on Samsung’s popularity. There are rumors about Google’s own branded smartwatch. Samsung makes great hardware, but Google is in a position to offer more than just sophisticated devices.

For example, the company may launch its own branded smartwatch with unique features. We’re already doing something similar to the Pixel handset. These features may eventually be adopted by other new watches running Wear OS, but they are time consuming and consumers often don’t like to wait. This can help increase sales, at least initially.

All signs show a rehash of the familiar history smartwatch. Google’s Pixel smartphones are still relatively new in the Android world, and looking back 10 years, the latest and greatest versions of mobile operating systems have appeared on flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Nexus.

Google is now releasing the best Android features on Pixel smartphones, adding to the appeal that sets some customers away from Samsung and other major manufacturers. However, it is doubtful that Google can dominate the smartwatch market alone. You can also see the Pixel Mobile Line as evidence.

Despite the high ratings of critics, Pixel smartphones do not dominate the mobile market. In August, Statista announced the results of a global survey. According to this survey, only a few consumers in major markets use Google’s own smartphones.

That figure is 4.2 percent in Canada, 3.8 percent in the United States, and only 2.4 percent in India. Some people speculate that Google’s vibrant pixel marketing (relatively speaking) may be a major reason for this division, but it may still be part of a larger strategy (via Wharton). ..

As for the Pixel Watch, it will be clear over time whether it will give Google a boost that Samsung needs to build on top of the foundation it built this year. Sources claim that Google may be aiming for a spring 2022 launch, but also emphasizes the fact that plans may change, deciding when wearables will hit the market. It shows that feedback from testers can play a major role in making decisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.slashgear.com/googles-first-smartwatch-leaks-as-apple-watch-rival-for-2022-02701101/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos