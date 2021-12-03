New details on Google Pixel Watch surface, showing planned release date for spring 2022





So remember last month that you thought you’d finally release your own smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, created by Google’s newly acquired Fitbit team? Remember they skipped it altogether and didn’t hear anything about it in the rest of the time? To do. I don’t know how obvious my desire for this watch to go on sale. Many of us have postponed the purchase of Fitbit Sense and other products instead, hoping that they will be available this year.

Now, a new report by Insider, later backed up and validated by The Verge, activates the inevitable arrival of the Pixel Watch, also known as the potential codename Rohan. In fact, the clock itself is said to be from another team inside Google, not the Fitbit team. This is a bit of interesting information. Nonetheless, it is said that this watch needs to be recharged daily and needs some Fitbit integration as part of Project Nightlight. This is a step towards integrating the two Google-owned platforms.

please remember. FrontPageTech’s JonProsser has created some exclusive renderings based on an early secret preview of the hardware. Those below do not have a physical bezel and will require Google’s own watch band, according to a new report. Source: Front Page Tech

These renderings certainly don’t tell you exactly what it looks like, but it’s interesting that Google keeps pushing this back, but it’s still working in secret. According to Google’s Hardware Lead, in 2017, the watch, called the Pixel Watch, was removed from its brand and released as the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. This is because it didn’t seem to belong to the Pixel family. Rick Osterlow.

When it’s finally released, it’s probably in the spring of 2022, but it’s not even guaranteed to be called the Pixel Watch, but like the Pixelbook, Pixel smartphones, and other devices in the family. It serves a kind of function. Hello devices inspire Google’s hardware partners to better understand what software and hardware can do. This allows partners to follow suit and achieve comparable or superior quality.

However, Google is currently undergoing extensive testing or dog fooding and will be on the market if the latest test round is successful. According to The Verge, the watch is priced higher than Fitbit and competes directly with the Apple Watch, but it’s not priced at this time. It’s refreshing to see the news about the Pixel Watch, it’s still working, and I’m regaining my hope to know that Google has a big plan in its entirety. Of course, it’s said to have built-in basic step counting, heart rate monitoring, and other features, but beyond that, we’ve reached out to Google for more information. rice field.

