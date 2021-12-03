Amazon Invests in (Sports) Card Dive Blockchain House





Veteran Digital Technology Executive and Serial Entrepreneur David Nugent co-founded Next League, the fifth service company in sports, and branded its core service as “Sort Leadership as a Service.”

The New York-based Next League takes a “for us” approach to membership that is not just consumed by clients, but also participates in company-generated newsletters, podcasts, events and white papers. I am. Early clients include NASCAR and a few others that will be announced in the coming weeks. The idea of ​​starting with more than 20 employees is to curate thought leadership that can benefit a wide range of sports, media, entertainment and wellness industries.

Next League CEO Newgent said:

According to Newgent, this opportunity is to guide teams and leagues through the digital transformation presented by Web3. Blockchain, NFTs, cryptocurrencies and the Metaverse are booming in the industry, and Next League wants to be a consultant who can provide the right context and strategy for other growth areas such as their implementation and sports betting. increase.

“I’ve been using Web 1 and Web 2, but now I’m moving to Web 3. This is far more confusing, at least for now, if nothing else,” he says. Newgent: “We don’t sell products or platforms. It says,” How they think about those processes to achieve the goals they have, and then the technology that works best for them. Do you help assembling? “

Nugent was most helpful in leading Omnigon Communications in 2008 with a focus on shaping digital content, building and maintaining an audience. Infront acquired its business in 2016 and changed the brand of its digital sports marketing company to iX.co. Here, Nugent was Chief Commercial Officer until April. During the break last summer, Nugent began pondering the building of a successful service organization, emphasizing leadership and culture and turning those notes into books. Omnigon and iX.co partner Mike Grushin have created a unique youth development project called Fearless +.

Newgent: “When we were talking about where the two overlap, we realized:’If you build a culture based on mentorship and thinking leadership, ethics and trust, you’ll benefit for decades. By gaining experience, you can not only attract many clients who are interested in them, but also a really good team because the service company is really just a mentorship company. It may be possible to attract. Building the right kind of culture is all about such a business. “

Their bet in the Next League is that Boyd not only has the know-how to apply technology to sports and the media, but also guides the industry from an experience and thoughtful perspective, creating the most positive social impact possible.

