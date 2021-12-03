Battlefield 2042 crazy about Santa Claus’s skin, DICE responds





Battlefield 2042 players were already plagued by the direction and current state of the new Electronic Arts and DICE games, but with Santa Claus and Santa as their theme for the holiday-themed cosmetics shooter on Thursday. I wasn’t so happy to see the new skins appearing. .. The skin is for Battlefield 2042’s Russian fighter Boris Guskovsky (called Father Christmas), and for some Battlefield players it’s simply too stupid for the game’s tough military near-future sci-fi settings. increase.

One player was a subreddit in the game and knew that such clown show skins would appear. But DICE didn’t waste time and added them in the first update. Incredible. Another popular reaction comes from similarly frustrated Battlefield fans. He mentions that this shit is a cosmetic-rich Call of Duty competition, just outside the Warzone store.

My dad’s Christmas skin seems to have leaked a little earlier than DICE planned and without much context. Other skins, including tank and helicopter holiday-themed raps, were also discovered (and quickly panned) by the player.

The discomfort and anger at these cosmetics seems to have been amplified by the Battlefield 2042 launch issue. According to SteamCharts data, DICE released an update on Thursday aimed at fixing a number of issues in the game, but Battlefield 2042 has already almost denied it on Steam, where the game player base is shrinking rapidly. Shows the reaction of a typical user.

Players’ reaction to Father Christmas and other holiday-themed cosmetics at Battlefield 2042 forced DICE to react via a direct communication Twitter account. The developers tried to explain the ideas behind the development of these skins and ensure that the studio is working to address the greater concerns of the community.

DICE says that developing live services requires work a few months in advance and options will be available when the key moments of the first year are reached. Today we have skins because we have other priorities, but currently we have no plans to utilize them all on this holiday.

It also enhances your fantasy at special events by creating unique cosmetics that can only be used once in the special Battlefield Portal mode. Through our live service, you may come across these mode-locked cosmetics that do not affect the rest of the game.

According to DICE, creating these special modes gives teams more exciting new opportunities to explore with more creative freedom than ever before. In those modes.

EA and DICE announced a major change in Battlefield on Thursday. This includes plans for a connected Battlefield Universe, with Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella appointed as the new head of the franchise. The expanded universe is being developed in various studios, including DICE. Battlefield Portal Developer Ripple Effect (ne DICE LA); Marcus Lehtos is a new, unnamed Seattle-based studio. And Industrial Toys, a studio led by Alex Seropian working on Battlefield mobile games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22814872/battlefield-2042-santa-claus-skin-dice-responds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos