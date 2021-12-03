What’s new in Android: wider privacy canvas, BMW car keys, new Google Photos





Android smartphone users have some new features that they are looking forward to. In the next few days, Google will roll out new apps and feature sets. The nice thing about the latest update buckets is that they don’t depend on your phone maker when they land on your phone. Google enables them directly. The staggered rollout will start shortly.

The privacy feature of the app’s permissions will be expanded and will be available on more Android smartphones. There will also be updates to the new family bell Google Photos and the Android Auto app, which will allow BMW owners to use the Google Pixel 6. Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones as car keys.

First, let’s talk about Google Photos. New Memories updates will appear in your photo grid and can be set to feature photos and videos carefully selected from important milestones such as holidays and birthdays.

This will be available in the Photo app within a few days. The Google Photos widget for Android phones can be set to display photos of selected people and pets on the home screen of your mobile phone. Until now, widgets couldn’t be customized to this extent. The new widget will be available next week.

If you have a BMW car and a Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphone, you can now use your smartphone as a digital key to access your car. Google does not list the BMW series and models that will be available at rollout, except for fairly vaguely compatible BMW car guidance-this includes all of the BMW 2020, 2021 and 2022 portfolios. Must be included.

Google first announces Android 12 car key features that work with ultra-wideband (UWB) and near field communication (NFC) to improve compatibility with older vehicles where the latter connection needs to work. Is in May.

Android Auto also supports the largest updates in years, optimized for the wireless Android Auto feature that is becoming more common in cars today. As soon as you turn on your car and then connect your smartphone to the paired vehicle, the Android Auto interface will automatically load on your smartphone.

Next up is the voice search function. It allows you to call and search the media for the entire app when using Android Auto.

Google has also confirmed that the smart reply option also applies to Android Auto, allowing users to reply to text messages using the Google Assistant within Android Auto.

Android’s built-in privacy feature, which limits the permissions available when an installed app hasn’t been used for a certain number of days, will be available on more versions of the operating system.

Starting January 2022, it will be available on all Android phones running Android 6.0 and above. This is demographics equivalent to one billion devices. So far, this has been primarily available on phones running the new Android 12 or last year’s Android 11 iterations.

Family Bell Alert, which works well with smart speakers and smart displays, will also work on smartphones. You can set time-based alerts for the rest of your family at key moments of the day. Alternatively, you can set alerts yourself so you don’t miss anything you can’t see.

