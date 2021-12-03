Australia needs strategic investment funds for advanced technology





Australia, along with leaders, scientists, and the results, has established itself in the science of quantum computing. However, addressing deficiencies in defense and intelligence technologies requires a new approach.

In an era of very uncertain geopolitics, the balance of power is changing and Australia needs to deepen, strengthen and add advanced technology capabilities. Much of the technology Australia needs to maintain sovereignty comes from foreign industries, especially the United States. This applies to the advanced materials, cyber and space fields, but the rapidly growing artificial intelligence and related technologies, especially the cloud computing field, can be the most urgent.

Australia’s R & D investment in GDP is uncompetitive and low.

There are many small and bright areas in advanced technology, but there is an urgent need to support start-ups that can grow at the forefront of new development. Quantum and AI, and AI applications, are being developed by companies that are not part of the traditional network of Australian defense technology partners, licensors, and suppliers. For example, Amazon Web Services, one of AI’s largest global players, is hiring in Australia for its fast-growing defense services activities.

About 20 years ago, the US Central Intelligence Agency founded In-Q-Tel. It is a venture capital entity that can invest in, support and partially guide the development of new technologies into new industries. Unlike traditional venture capital, In-Q-Tel was built with deep technical expertise and deep links to government agencies. This will give you a deeper understanding of the science and technology you invest in and guide your startup to your customers. These fast-growing companies need to be companies with multiple customers, as well as suppliers to the US Department of Defense. In-Q-Tel has helped launch many successful companies such as Palantir Technologies, Cloudera, and Spotfire. The Sydney office identifies potential investees in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Another overseas model is the UK National Security Strategic Investment Fund. Its parent company is British Business Bank, a division of the UK Government, founded to invest in advanced dual-use technology.

Australia needs an equivalent agency, probably the Oz Strategic Fund or the Oz-Q-Tel. Modeled after In-Q-Tel, we have a strong committee of intelligence and defense government sponsors, a panel of technically supportive experts, industry leaders, governments, civil society, and research providers. To be credible, the board must consist of current leaders, not former politicians or military officers. Only by top people who can work with leaders in all disciplines will the agency achieve the level of collaboration with the industries and institutions that characterize In-Q-Tel.

Agencies need to grow, with at least $ 2 billion invested in $ 650 million in tranche in 2022, 2025, and 2027, respectively, from venture capital firms that share intelligence with Australia and Five Eyes. Strong joint investment is required.

Existing funds, such as the Next Generation Technology Fund, do not have the purpose, support, or focus that Oz-Q-Tel provides.

Australia supports recent proposals to develop its own version of DARPA (US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), but such institutions are not venture capital firms as we propose.

As China’s military and high-tech capabilities continue to grow, Australia cannot rely on having a technological advantage over potential regional enemies. Other strategies of asymmetric warfare need to take over. Aggressive cyber systems and autonomous systems are examples, and quantum computing may be another example. We believe that these technologies can be most effectively withdrawn from the lab for national security purposes by venture capital of strategic investment funds.

If you take too long to act, you lose all the benefits of AI and related technologies. Without our own agency, many commercial benefits of Australian innovation in autonomous systems, the translation of state-of-the-art technology into the Australian Defense Force, and the richer thinking of non-profit research providers would be lost abroad. increase. In-Q-Tel.

This makes ADF less competitive in modern warfare, further lags behind its deep technology innovation system, and eliminates the potential for rapid development by start-ups (which are highly needed in defense). .. Australia will become a technology taker rather than a technology maker that limits access to the best defense technologies, and productivity will continue to decline or level off.

Opposition to using government funds as risk capital must be overcome by open debate among innovators. Evidence from the United States is that venture capital is an essential driver of economic value. In 2015, venture capital-backed public companies accounted for 20% of market capitalization and 44% of US public companies’ R & D spending.

The transportation of Oz-Q-Tel is to the relevant minister. The host organization may be expected to be the Defense Science and Technology Group of the Ministry of Defense, but the mission of the group is distorted by such a large and focused subsidiary. In addition, intelligence agencies and Australian industry are customers of equal importance to the military, so the new Organizing Committee’s mission will be broader. A team of investment experts run the company and reported through the Minister. A similar team is running the main sequence of managing CSIRO’s innovation fund.

These ideas have been widely discussed within the defense science and technology community. These complement the work done by the DST Group’s scientific translation team on the usefulness of venture capital in this area.

I think it’s time for a full-scale introduction.

